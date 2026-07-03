Douglas County data center sparks resident pushback

The Brief Douglas County has become the latest battleground in West Georgia as residents organize ahead of a public hearing regarding a massive proposed data center. Developer East Village Dothan, LLC is seeking approval to build a five-building complex on more than 700 acres of land south of the Interstate 20 Liberty Road exit. While some residents raise concerns over noise levels and quality of life, others argue the project could bring permanent jobs and infrastructure protections if properly regulated.



A growing resistance against data center projects in West Georgia has spread to Douglas County, where residents are preparing to confront developers over a massive proposed complex near the Carroll County line.

Massive data center proposal sparks pushback

What we know:

The latest data center battle centers on just over 700 acres of land—the equivalent of roughly 532 football fields—located south of the I-20 Liberty Road exit. The boundaries are Liberty Road, Suddeth

Road, and I-20. East Village Dothan, LLC. is eyeing the western Douglas County site for a massive five-building data center project.

The proposal follows similar data center protests in neighboring Paulding and Haralson counties, as well as a data center development moratorium recently extended in Carroll County. Douglas County already hosts 11 active data centers, prompting some residents to argue that the community has already taken on more than its fair share.

Informational meetings ahead of an upcoming public hearing have been packed with community members seeking answers. Representatives for East Village Dothan, LLC assert that the development will generate 200 to 300 permanent jobs. Additionally, the developer claims an agreement between Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission ensures that revenue generated by data centers will ultimately reduce power bills for regular ratepayers—a claim some attendees view with skepticism.

Residents divided over quality of life and AI growth

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain how county officials will vote following the upcoming debate, as community sentiment is mixed between outright opposition and cautious acceptance.

Opponents raise significant concerns regarding local quality of life, specifically citing the lack of clear information regarding the decibel noise levels generated by such large complexes. Conversely, some long-term residents have softened their stance after reviewing the developer's environmental plans. The developer has stated the five-building site will feature modern cooling systems designed to minimize water usage, alongside dedicated buffer zones and nature trails to conserve portions of the land.

Residents note that data centers are an inevitable reality in the age of artificial intelligence, but emphasize that the community's primary job is to ensure local safety, protect the water supply, and verify that household utility rates do not spike.

Attend the upcoming public hearing

What you can do:

Douglas County residents can voice their opinions, ask questions, or present arguments during the first official public hearing on the project. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse.

The information in this story was gathered from Douglas County resident interviews, informational meeting records, and project proposals submitted by developer East Village Dothan, LLC.