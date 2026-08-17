Canton shooting arrest: Man charged after wife wounded, adult children flee

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The Brief A 42-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting his wife in their Canton home early Saturday morning. Two adult children, ages 18 and 20, ran from the house for their safety during the violent domestic dispute. Police located the husband in Forsyth County and recovered a handgun linked to the investigation.



Police arrested a 42-year-old man in Forsyth County after he allegedly shot his wife in their Canton home early Saturday, leaving two young adults fleeing for safety.

Canton police shooting response

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a gun at a home along Park Village Drive around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Canton Police officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies went inside the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Officers provided first aid until Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services arrived to transport her to Kennestone Hospital.

The couple's two adult children, ages 18 and 20, were inside the home when the violence broke out and ran out for safety before law enforcement arrived.

Suspect arrest in Forsyth County

Dig deeper:

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim's husband, 42-year-old Robtavious Orlando Reed, who also lived at the Park Village Drive address.

Authorities distributed details about Reed and his vehicle to neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Forsyth County authorities later located Reed and took him into custody, while investigators recovered a handgun.

Detectives interviewed Reed at the Canton Police Department before booking him into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

Charges filed against husband

By the numbers:

Reed faces seven total charges following the incident:

3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Crime

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of False Imprisonment

Victim health status unclear

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet provided an update on the woman's medical condition following her transport to Kennestone Hospital.

The Canton Police Department Detective Unit stated that the incident remains under active investigation and additional details will be released when available.