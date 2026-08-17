Canton shooting arrest: Man charged after wife wounded, adult children flee
CANTON, Ga. - Police arrested a 42-year-old man in Forsyth County after he allegedly shot his wife in their Canton home early Saturday, leaving two young adults fleeing for safety.
Canton police shooting response
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a gun at a home along Park Village Drive around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
Canton Police officers and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies went inside the home and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso.
Officers provided first aid until Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services arrived to transport her to Kennestone Hospital.
The couple's two adult children, ages 18 and 20, were inside the home when the violence broke out and ran out for safety before law enforcement arrived.
Suspect arrest in Forsyth County
Dig deeper:
Investigators identified the suspect as the victim's husband, 42-year-old Robtavious Orlando Reed, who also lived at the Park Village Drive address.
Authorities distributed details about Reed and his vehicle to neighboring law enforcement agencies.
Forsyth County authorities later located Reed and took him into custody, while investigators recovered a handgun.
Detectives interviewed Reed at the Canton Police Department before booking him into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.
Charges filed against husband
By the numbers:
Reed faces seven total charges following the incident:
- 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, Family Violence
- 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission or Attempted Commission of a Crime
- 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- 1 count of False Imprisonment
Victim health status unclear
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet provided an update on the woman's medical condition following her transport to Kennestone Hospital.
The Canton Police Department Detective Unit stated that the incident remains under active investigation and additional details will be released when available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Officer Pacer Cordry, Strategic Engagement Officer for the Canton Police Department, who provided a press release detailing the arrest and investigation, as well as official statements from Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell.