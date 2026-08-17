Highway 92 collision leaves motorcycle rider severely injured

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Investigators work at the intersection of Georgia Highway 92 and Malone Road in Douglasville after a motorcycle rider was critically injured in a sedan collision on August 17, 2026 (SKYFOX 5).

The Brief A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash on Georgia Highway 92 at Malone Road after colliding with a turning sedan. Emergency crews flew the injured motorcyclist to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment following the left-turn collision. State troopers are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine what caused the two vehicles to collide.



A motorcycle rider was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe injuries after colliding with a turning sedan along Georgia Highway 92, according to state authorities.

What we know:

Preliminary details show a motorcycle was traveling north on Georgia Highway 92 at Malone Road. At the same time, a sedan traveling south attempted to turn left from the highway onto Malone Road.

The motorcycle struck the turning sedan. The force of the impact threw the rider from the motorcycle. Emergency crews then flew the rider to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the names or ages of the people involved in the crash. State troopers are still investigating the incident, and officials have not stated whether any charges will be filed.