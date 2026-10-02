Braves vs Dodgers NLDS: Watch parties, sendoffs, and tickets

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The Brief Atlanta fans can purchase postseason tickets for potential National League Championship Series home games at Truist Park. The Braves are host to watch parties in The Battery Atlanta this Saturday and Sunday as the team plays in Los Angeles. Fans are invited to Truist Park on Friday morning for a team sendoff before Game 1 of the NLDS.



The Atlanta Braves, fresh off their 6-2 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night, released postseason tickets and scheduled fan events ahead of their National League Division Series matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Timeline:

The National League Division Series is the best of five games. These are the tentatively scheduled times, dates, and where you can watch:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 4 p.m. ET — at Dodgers Stadium on FOX and FOX One

Sunday, Oct. 4, 4 p.m. ET — at Dodgers Stadium on FOX and FOX One

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. ET — at Truist Park on FS1 and FOX One

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m. — at Truist Park on FS1 and FOX One (if needed)

Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. — at Dodgers Stadium on FS1 and FOX One (if needed)

The above information could change.

Truist Park tickets

What we know:

Postseason single-game tickets for potential National League Championship Series games at Truist Park are available now.

The games for Oct. 6 and 7 are available via the Braves website.

Any tickets purchased for games that are not played will be refunded automatically to the original payment card.

Fan sendoff celebration

What's next:

Braves supporters can gather outside the Truist Park Right Field Gate on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to cheer on players heading to Los Angeles.

Fans lining the sidewalks are encouraged to wear team apparel and bring signs for the departure.

The Battery watch parties

Local perspective:

The team is hosting watch parties at the Plaza Green in The Battery Atlanta for Game 1 on Saturday and Game 2 on Sunday. Activities begin 90 minutes before first pitch and feature live music, mascot appearances, wiffle ball, and a kids' batting cage.

Stadium parking guidelines

By the numbers:

Parking rates at The Battery Atlanta range from free for the first two hours to $60 for daily stays exceeding four hours during game days. Visitors who spend $50 or more at participating merchants can receive parking validation on event days.