APD identifies victim in deadly apartment shooting, offers reward in case

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The Brief Atlanta Police identified 21-year-old D’Juan Hill as the victim killed in a Sept. 29 shooting at the Hidden Pines Apartments. The homicide happened less than 36 hours after another fatal shooting at the same complex. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.



Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect after identifying a man shot to death in southwest Atlanta earlier this week.

What we know:

Officers responded to an early-morning 911 call at the Hidden Pines Apartments and found D’Juan Hill, 21, shot to death at the scene Tuesday.

The shooting occurred at the complex on Cushman Circle SW, marking the second homicide at the property in less than 36 hours. On Sunday around 2 p.m., 25-year-old Elijah Brookshire was shot and killed in the same area following an argument while children played nearby.

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit investigators work behind privacy screening following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Elijah Brookshire on Michael Langford Drive SW in Southwest Atlanta on September 27, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department)

In response to the recent violence, Atlanta Police installed mobile surveillance cameras at the complex to assist with deterrence and investigation efforts.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Hill's murder.

Violence has previously impacted the neighborhood. In June 2025, 12-year-old Ja-Nylen Greggs was killed after getting caught in the crossfire by two gunmen.

Ja-nylen Greggs, was killed at the Cushman Circle apartment back in June 2025. Greggs was caught in the crossfire after gunfire erupted between two groups at an apartment complex.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects or released descriptions of potential shooters in either incident.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive in Hill's shooting death or confirmed whether the two recent homicides are connected.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with either fatal shooting.

What you can do:

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), submitting information online at StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.