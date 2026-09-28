Police identify Cushman Circle shooting victim as police seek tips

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for information regarding a deadly shooting on Cushman Circle SW. Elijah Brookshire was shot and placed in a vehicle heading toward Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver pulled over on Michael Langford Drive SW when Brookshire stopped breathing.



The 26-year-old man, who died after being shot Sunday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, prompting a homicide investigation and a Crime Stoppers reward offer, has been identified.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Officers went to Cushman Circle SW around 1:41 p.m. Sunday following a report of a person shot. Upon arriving, officers learned that Elijah Brookshire had been shot and loaded into a gray 2010 Mazda to take him to Grady Hospital.

While driving to the hospital, the driver pulled over at 1192 Michael Langford Drive SW after noticing Brookshire was not breathing. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced Brookshire dead. Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit investigators responded to determine what happened.

Homicide suspect details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a suspect or potential motive in the shooting. Police have not specified how many shots were fired or if any weapons were recovered.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ An Atlanta police officer stands post near yellow crime scene tape displaying the Crime Stoppers tip line as homicide investigators search for suspects in the fatal shooting of Elijah Brookshire in Southwest Atlanta on September 27, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Anonymous tip reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect's vehicle can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, or using the P3 Tips app.