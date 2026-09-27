Man dies following Sunday shooting in southwest Atlanta

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The Brief Gunshots on Cushman Circle SW left a man dead Sunday afternoon in Atlanta. The victim was driven to a hospital before officers found a second shooting scene nearby. Investigators are piecing together details as the homicide unit works to identify what led to the gunfire.



A man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:42 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had already driven the wounded man to a hospital.

Shortly after, at about 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Michael Langford Dr SW for another shooting report, which is near Pryor Road.

Emergency medical personnel found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows both reports stem from the same shooting incident, police said.

A second location where the shooting reportedly happened off of Cushman Circle on September 27, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or identified any suspects in the shooting.

It remains unclear what caused the initial argument or if anyone else was involved.