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Man dies following Sunday shooting in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Updated September 27, 2026 4:52 PM EDT Published September 27, 2026 4:51 PM EDT
article

A man was found dead outside a restaurant off of Pryor Road SW on September 27, 2026. (FOX 5) 

The Brief

    • Gunshots on Cushman Circle SW left a man dead Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
    • The victim was driven to a hospital before officers found a second shooting scene nearby.
    • Investigators are piecing together details as the homicide unit works to identify what led to the gunfire.

ATLANTA - A man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:42 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW. 

When officers arrived, they learned a woman had already driven the wounded man to a hospital.

Shortly after, at about 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Michael Langford Dr SW for another shooting report, which is near Pryor Road. 

Emergency medical personnel found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Preliminary investigation shows both reports stem from the same shooting incident, police said.

A second location where the shooting reportedly happened off of Cushman Circle on September 27, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or identified any suspects in the shooting. 

It remains unclear what caused the initial argument or if anyone else was involved.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details from the scene, as well as FOX 5 Atlanta crews.

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