Man dies following Sunday shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon on Cushman Circle SW in Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot around 1:42 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW.
When officers arrived, they learned a woman had already driven the wounded man to a hospital.
Shortly after, at about 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Michael Langford Dr SW for another shooting report, which is near Pryor Road.
Emergency medical personnel found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigation shows both reports stem from the same shooting incident, police said.
A second location where the shooting reportedly happened off of Cushman Circle on September 27, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the victim or identified any suspects in the shooting.
It remains unclear what caused the initial argument or if anyone else was involved.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details from the scene, as well as FOX 5 Atlanta crews.