Angel Reese named AP Defensive Player of the Year
ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday, while she and guard Rhyne Howard both earned All-AP Second Team honors.
What we know:
Reese became the first player in franchise history to earn the AP Defensive Player of the Year award after a record-breaking defensive and rebounding campaign.
She and Howard also made history as the first pair of Dream teammates selected to an AP All-Team in the same season.
Reese became the first player in league history to record 500 rebounds in a single season, while setting league records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and single-season double-doubles with 32.
She pulled down a league-record 26 rebounds in a single game and led the WNBA with 12.3 rebounds per game to capture Peak Performer honors.
Howard tied the league record with 100 steals and set a league record with 134 made three-pointers.
Howard continued her climb through the record books by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 600 assists, and 300 steals.
The 2026 All-Star also became the youngest player in league history to hit 500 career three-pointers and broke the Dream single-season steals record with her 90th takeaway of the year.
What's next:
The duo helped guide Atlanta back to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season behind one of the top defensive units in the league.
The Dream open the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET against the Washington Mystics, with Game 1 airing nationally on Prime Video.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet announced the complete television broadcast schedule or tipoff times for the remaining games in the series.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a release by the Atlanta Dream.