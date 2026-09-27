Angel Reese named AP Defensive Player of the Year

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The Brief Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the first player in team history to earn the honor. Reese and guard Rhyne Howard both earned All-AP Second Team honors, marking the first time two Dream teammates made an All-AP squad together. Atlanta begins its postseason run on Sunday against the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.



Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday, while she and guard Rhyne Howard both earned All-AP Second Team honors.

What we know:

Reese became the first player in franchise history to earn the AP Defensive Player of the Year award after a record-breaking defensive and rebounding campaign.

She and Howard also made history as the first pair of Dream teammates selected to an AP All-Team in the same season.

Reese became the first player in league history to record 500 rebounds in a single season, while setting league records for total rebounds, offensive rebounds, and single-season double-doubles with 32.

She pulled down a league-record 26 rebounds in a single game and led the WNBA with 12.3 rebounds per game to capture Peak Performer honors.

Howard tied the league record with 100 steals and set a league record with 134 made three-pointers.

Howard continued her climb through the record books by becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3,000 points, 600 assists, and 300 steals.

The 2026 All-Star also became the youngest player in league history to hit 500 career three-pointers and broke the Dream single-season steals record with her 90th takeaway of the year.

What's next:

The duo helped guide Atlanta back to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season behind one of the top defensive units in the league.

The Dream open the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET against the Washington Mystics, with Game 1 airing nationally on Prime Video.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the complete television broadcast schedule or tipoff times for the remaining games in the series.