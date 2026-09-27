Aviation officials launch probe into Chatsworth plane crash

The Brief Federal investigators opened an inquiry after an Aero Commander AC11 crashed half a mile south of Dalton Municipal Airport in Chatsworth, Georgia. Emergency responders and aviation officials converged near the runway at around 12 p.m. Saturday to secure the wreckage for detailed inspection. Authorities expect a preliminary report within 30 days as teams evaluate radar records, weather conditions, mechanical logs and pilot background data.



Federal investigators are sifting through wreckage in Chatsworth, Georgia, after a small plane crashed about a half-mile south of Dalton Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Federal investigators are searching for answers after an Aero Commander AC11 plane went down near Chatsworth around 12 p.m. Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent an investigator to document the wreckage before moving the aircraft to a secure facility for further examination.

Officials plan to issue a preliminary report within 30 days of the crash.

NTSB agents are also checking the pilot's flying background, license details, and 72-hour history, while requesting doorbell camera videos and tips from the public at witness@ntsb.gov.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or confirmed the number of injuries, as local agencies handle casualty updates.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash, but they are analyzing radar data, radio transmissions, weather forecasts, and maintenance logs.