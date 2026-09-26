Man found shot to death near Historic Fourth Ward Park, police say

The Brief A man was found dead following an early Saturday morning shooting near the Historic Fourth Ward Park on Angier Avenue NE. Atlanta police officers responded to the scene before 5 a.m. and found the victim, who had been shot. Homicide unit investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning near the Historic Fourth Ward Park.

What we know:

Authorities stated the shooting happened around 4:53 a.m. in the 600 block of Angier Ave NE, near Historic Fourth Ward Park and just west of the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit investigated the scene to gather evidence.

What we don't know:

APD did not release the identity of the man who was killed.

It's unclear what led to the shooting as police continue investigating.

Authorities have not stated whether they have identified any potential suspects.