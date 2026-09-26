Boy killed in late-night southeast Atlanta shooting, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a boy was shot and killed Friday night on Dunning Street SE. Homicide and Gangs unit investigators were dispatched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have not identified the victim or any suspects.



A boy was killed late Friday night following a shooting in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened at a home in the 900 block of Dunning Street SE around 11:21 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a boy who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide and Gangs units responded to the location to examine the scene and determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim's name or exact age at this time.

Police have not disclosed what led up to the gunfire or whether any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.