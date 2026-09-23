Things to do in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Sept. 25-27, 2026

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Ready to get out of the house? This weekend’s things to do list has festivals, live music, theater and plenty of fall fun around metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

🎸MUSIC & COMEDY

Flatland Cavalry: Work of Heart Tour

Sept. 25

Akins Ford Arena, Athens

Country-roots band Flatland Cavalry brings its Work of Heart Tour to Athens with special guest Corey Smith. The six-piece band mixes its West Texas roots with an upbeat country-rock sound.

Little Big Town: For the Art of It Tour

Sept. 26

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

The Grammy-winning country group comes to Atlanta on a tour supporting its album "It’s a Dying Art." Tickets start at $53.25.

Azúcar Music Festival

Sept. 26

Wolf Creek Amphitheater, South Fulton

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with live performances honoring salsa legend Celia Cruz and mambo musician Tito Puente. Hispanic-owned vendors will sell food and cultural goods. Admission is free; doors open at 3 p.m.

La La Land in Concert with the ASO

Sept. 26 and 27

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Watch "La La Land" on the big screen while the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and a jazz band perform its score live, conducted by Esin Aydingoz. The supplied schedule marks both performances sold out, though the ASO website currently shows ticket links.

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

Sept. 26-27

Sweet Auburn neighborhood, Atlanta

Hear a mix of emerging performers, R&B, gospel and alternative music while browsing art vendors and an international food court. Admission is free.

Sunday in the Park ft. Tunes from the Tombs

Sept. 27

Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

Oakland Cemetery's signature fall festival returns for its 48th year with live music, history and family fun. The day includes performances on the main stage and in the mausoleum, food trucks, a vendor market, kids' activities, tours and more. The festival runs from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Saxophonist and Composer Darien Phillips

Sept. 27

The Velvet Note, Alpharetta

Phillips brings together jazz, funk, hip-hop and Latin rhythms for two sets at The Velvet Note. The saxophonist and composer’s music draws on his experience as both a live performer and a producer. Tickets are $40.

Die Laughing Comedy Show

Sept. 27

Roaring Social, Decatur

Atlanta-based comedian Will Foskey headlines a night of raw, unfiltered stand-up comedy. The show begins at 6 p.m., with full food and drink menus available. Tickets are $20.

📅COMING UP

Opening Weekend with Nathalie Stutzmann

Oct. 1, 3 and 4

Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

The ASO opens its classical season with Handel’s "Music for the Royal Fireworks" overture, followed by violinist Johan Dalene in Brahms’ Violin Concerto. Music director Nathalie Stutzmann then leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

Gente de Zona

Oct. 2

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Cuban duo Gente de Zona celebrates 25 years of music with a show featuring hits such as "Bailando" and "La Gozadera," along with songs drawing on its Cuban heritage and Reparto rhythms.

Smokey Robinson

Oct. 3

Fox Theatre, Atlanta

Smokey Robinson brings his Legacy of Love Tour to Atlanta, performing hits from across his decades-long career.

🎡FESTIVALS & SPECIAL EVENTS

Blue Stone Arts & Music Festival

Sept. 25-26

City Springs, Sandy Springs

Four blocks of City Springs turn into a celebration of art and music with live performances, local and regional artists, interactive activities, food vendors and family-friendly entertainment.

North Georgia State Fair

Sept. 24-Oct. 4

Jim R. Miller Park, Marietta

The North Georgia State Fair returns with carnival rides, family-friendly attractions, fair food and plenty of midway fun during its 11-day run in Cobb County.

Cultura y Sabor Hispanic Heritage Festival

Sept. 25

Eagles Nest Sports Complex, Union City

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with an evening of food and live music highlighting Union City's Hispanic community. The free, family-friendly festival features local Hispanic-owned food vendors and a performance by Latin pop and acoustic reggaetón act Tulum. The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Around the World in the DTL

Sept. 25, 5-10 p.m.; Sept. 26, 2-10 p.m.

Lawrenceville Lawn, Lawrenceville

Experience cultures from around the globe during this two-day celebration featuring international food, live music, performances, traditions and interactive activities in downtown Lawrenceville.

East Atlanta Strut

Sept. 26

East Atlanta Village, Atlanta

Start the day with a 5K at 8:30 a.m., then stick around for the noon parade and a neighborhood festival with music, art, food and activities for kids and pets. Watch for contests ranging from a hot wing toss to races for babies and toddlers.

AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival & 5K Run

Sept. 26

The Meadow at Piedmont Park, Atlanta

Run or walk a 5K supporting local AIDS service organizations, then hear performers including Kelly Rowland and Algebra Blessett. Registration is $25.

Duluth Fall Festival

Sept. 26-27

Downtown Duluth

The weekend brings a parade, live performances, festival food, a petting zoo and children’s activities. The festival is free; registration for the Duluth Donut Dash 5K costs extra.

RELATED: List of late summer & fall festivals in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2026

📅COMING UP

Decatur Book Festival

Oct. 2-3

Downtown Decatur

The festival opens Friday at 7 p.m. with a keynote by Pulitzer Prize winner Brian Goldstone, author of "There Is No Place for Us: Working and Homeless in America." On Saturday, meet authors across a range of genres, browse book vendors and find programs for kids.

Stonecrest Fest

Oct. 3

Browns Mill Park, Stonecrest

The eighth annual festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. with entertainment, food and drinks, and drone soccer demonstrations. A sunset walk up Arabia Mountain leads to a concert; two walks begin at other locations.

Fairburn Fall Festival & Parade

Oct. 3, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Downtown Fairburn and Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard

Start the day with a parade through downtown Fairburn at 9 a.m., then enjoy live music, food trucks, carnival rides and games. The festival is free to attend.

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Oct. 16-18

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Watch Highland athletics, piping and drumming contests, and traditional dancing while exploring clan tents, Celtic performances and Scottish food. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $25 at the gate; children 12 and under get in free. Parking costs extra.

Fall Festival of Fun

Oct. 24, 5-10 p.m.

Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, Marietta

Bring the family in costume for a free evening of music, entertainment and Halloween displays. There’s also a haunted house, plus food and market vendors.

Smyrna Crafts & Drafts Fall Festival

Oct. 24-25

Village Green Park, Smyrna

Browse 150 arts and crafts booths, grab something to eat and listen to live music. Beer will be available, and kids will have activities of their own. Admission is free.

🍽️FOODIE EVENTS

Sunset Sips: Marcella Jones & Brown Liquor Band

Sept. 24

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Enjoy an evening of live music and sunset views on the Great Lawn as Marcella Jones and Brown Liquor Band perform jazz, rock and funk favorites. The event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is included with general admission and free for CNC members.

West Midtown Restaurant Week

Through Sept. 26

Participating restaurants in West Midtown, Atlanta

Explore special menus and deals at neighborhood restaurants including Miller Union, Cooks & Soldiers, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the Works. Check the event website for the full lineup, offers and reservations.

The Original Collard Greens Cultural Festival

Sept. 26-27

Hillside International Truth Center, Atlanta

Celebrate African and African American food and music with cooking demonstrations, a collard greens cook-off, vendors and activities for children. Admission is free.

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: What and where to eat in September 2026

🎭THEATER AND ARTS

SCAD AnimationFest

Sept. 23-25

SCADshow, Atlanta

SCAD AnimationFest celebrates its 10th anniversary with three days of screenings, sneak peeks, panels and conversations with leading animation professionals. Highlights include The Proud Family 25th anniversary celebration, previews of The Cat in the Hat and Wildwood, the North American premiere of Sekiro: No Defeat and a closing-night screening of DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island. Passes are available now, with individual event tickets going on sale Sept. 18.

The Mary Experience

Sept. 24-25

SCAD Film Studios, Atlanta

Celebrate the life and legacy of Mary Tyler Moore at this immersive exhibit featuring pieces from her personal closet, awards, scripts, photographs and the original Tam O'Shanter from The Mary Tyler Moore Show opening credits. Visitors can also recreate the show's famous Tam toss and preview the Frances Valentine x Mary Tyler Moore fashion collection. Timed-entry tickets are $15.

Athens, GA: Inside/Out 40th Anniversary Restoration

Sept. 24

Ciné, Athens

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Athens, GA: Inside/Out with free screenings of the newly restored documentary about the city's influential music scene. The film features R.E.M., Pylon and The B-52s, with introductions by producer Bill Cody.

Ragtime

Sept. 25-27

Marietta’s Theatre in the Square, Marietta

Three families’ stories intersect in this Tony Award-winning musical set at the start of the 20th century. Tickets start at $24.50.

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre: Out of the Box IV

Sept. 26-27

Tula Arts Center, Atlanta

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre launches its 10th anniversary season with a program featuring 10 dancers and works by choreographers Stephanie Martinez, Heath Gill and Tara Lee. The lineup includes A Mi Lado, Confronting Genius and Tiny Universe.

📅COMING UP

Atlanta Art Fair

Oct. 1–4

Pullman Yards, Atlanta

The Atlanta Art Fair returns for its third year with art from a range of galleries, along with talks, performances and installations. The four-day event brings artists, collectors and art lovers together at Pullman Yards.

ARTober Gwinnett

Oct. 1–31

Locations throughout Gwinnett County

The monthlong arts celebration features pop-up galleries, public art and events across the county. Look for mini art galleries in Peachtree Corners, Suwanee and Duluth, plus Not Your Mother’s Art Fest at Slow Pour Brewing in Lawrenceville on Oct. 16. The "GROW HERE" installation in downtown Norcross continues through Nov. 8.

Hairspray at Lawrenceville Arts Center

Select dates Oct. 2–24

Lawrenceville Arts Center, Lawrenceville

Pretty as a Penny Productions presents the Broadway musical about Tracy Turnblad, a Baltimore teen who lands a spot on a TV dance show and pushes for change. Performances are scheduled Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon and evening shows on Saturdays. Check the theater’s schedule for times and tickets.

🏠COMMUNITY AND FAMILY FRIENDLY

Ponce 100 Community Celebration

Sept. 26,

Ponce City Market, Atlanta

Celebrate 100 years of the former Sears building with live music, art, hands-on workshops and food and drink specials. The free festivities take place in Scout Courtyard, and a new display inside the market traces the building’s history.

Kids Play Free September

Through Sept. 30

Participating Atlanta attractions

Families can save on visits to some of Atlanta's biggest attractions throughout September, with special offers at Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, World of Coca-Cola, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Fernbank Museum, Children's Museum of Atlanta, High Museum of Art and more. Discounts and eligibility vary by attraction.

Circus Vazquez

Sept. 18-Oct. 5

Atlanta

Circus Vazquez brings its big-top production to Atlanta with a mix of traditional circus acts and contemporary entertainment. The family-friendly show features high-energy performances designed for audiences of all ages.

Movies in the Park

Sept. 11-26 | Shortly after dusk

Various Atlanta parks

Atlanta's free Movies in the Park series continues with ATL 20th Anniversary on Sept. 18, GOAT on Sept. 19, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning on Sept. 25 and Toy Story 5 on Sept. 26. Movies are shown at parks across the city and are subject to change.

Stories for Seedlings: Opera Storytime

Sept. 25

Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

The Atlanta Opera debuts its bilingual and nature-based Opera Storytime programs with teaching artists Ashley Nuñez and Jessica Wax. Designed for young children, the free sessions combine music, singing, dramatic play and early literacy activities. Performances begin at 10 and 10:45 a.m.

⚾SPORTS & RECREATION

Pixel Putt Mini Golf Tournament

Sept. 26

The Fringe Miniature Golf at Area 51, Roswell

Play 18 holes, enjoy brunch and visit the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. Proceeds support museum education programs and admission for Title I schools. Entry starts at $45.

🚗JEEP & CAR SHOWS

5th Annual Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 26

Heritage Baptist Church, Calhoun, Georgia

At least 30 trophies will be awarded. The event also features music, food, a 50/50 raffle and more. Proceeds benefit Healing Hands Free Clinic in Calhoun. Registration is $25.

4th Annual Freedom Car Show

Sept. 26

Hoschton Baptist Church, Hoschton, Georgia

Registration is now open. The event will feature a car show, raffles, vendors, music, food and more.

21st Annual Senoia Car Show

Sept. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Historic downtown Senoia

Spend the day among vintage cars, muscle cars, hot rods and custom trucks lining Senoia’s downtown streets. Admission is free for spectators.

ATL Jeep Jam 2026

1-7 p.m. Sept. 26

1065 Old Towne Morrow Road, Morrow, Georgia

Spend the afternoon surrounded by Jeeps at ATL Jeep Jam, featuring a Jeep showcase, live music, vendors, food, drinks, giveaways and more.

9/11 Car & Bike Show

3-7 p.m. Sept. 26

Winder First United Methodist Church, North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia

Lost & Found Road Warriors brings its car and bike show back to Winder with multiple awards, food, vendors, worship music and more. Vehicle entry is $20.

OTHER

Fall Native Plant Sale

Sept. 25-26

Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Pick up plants suited to local gardens while staff and volunteers offer advice on creating space for birds and pollinators. Admission is free; plants cost $5-$35.

Collect-A-Con

Sept. 26-27

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

Browse more than 900 vendor tables devoted to trading cards, anime and pop culture. The convention also features guests, performances, cosplay and trading.

Joelanta Action Figure Show

Sept. 25-27

Gas South Convention Center, Duluth

Shop vintage G.I. Joe figures, modern toys, comics and collectibles, and see displays from independent toy makers. Single-day passes start at $10.

HALLOWEEN HAUNTS & EVENTS

NETHERWORLD Haunted House

Sept. 18-Nov. 7, select nights

NETHERWORLD Haunted House, Stone Mountain

NETHERWORLD celebrates its 30th season with two new haunted attractions, Curse of the Collector and Beyond Oblivion: Legacy of Evil. The Halloween destination also features its monster-filled midway, House of Creeps Monster Museum, roaming creatures, photo opportunities and escape rooms. Doors open at 7 p.m., with timed-entry tickets starting at $25.

Pumpkin Festival

Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 1

Stone Mountain Park, Stone Mountain

Explore a new hay maze, meet characters, hear stories and watch a pie-eating contest. The festival is included with a daily attraction ticket.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights

Select days, Sept. 26-Nov. 1

Wild Adventures Theme Park, Valdosta

Walk through glowing displays, including the Foggy Forest and Twilight Tunnel, and see a gallery of nearly 200 carved pumpkins. Kids can collect treats along Spookley’s Trick-or-Treat Trail, while the Pumpkin Spice Festival brings new fall foods to the park. Live magic and comedy shows join the regular rides and attractions. The celebration is included with park admission.

Scarecrows in the Garden

Oct. 1–Nov. 1

Atlanta Botanical Garden

Stroll through scarecrows created by local schools, families, artists, businesses and nonprofits. To celebrate the garden’s 50th anniversary, this year’s display also includes a new group of oversized scarecrows, some standing up to 12 feet tall on the Great Lawn Garden.

Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Oct. 17-18

Little Five Points, Atlanta

Costumes take over the neighborhood for two days of performers, skate ramps, food trucks and more than 100 art vendors. The free festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. each day, with the parade at 1 p.m. Sunday.

If you would like to submit an item for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.