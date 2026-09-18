Jefferson schools refute racism allegations after Maynard Jackson game

The Brief Jefferson City Schools administrators reviewed extensive video footage and witness statements to investigate racism allegations stemming from the Sept. 11 game. District officials stated that 54 stadium cameras and over 50 written statements disproved claims of Confederate flags, food tampering, spitting, and racial slurs. The Georgia High School Association reviewed reports from the event and determined both teams demonstrated high levels of sportsmanship and mutual respect.



Jefferson City Schools said an extensive investigation cleared Jefferson High School of widespread online allegations involving racial slurs, misconduct, and prohibited flags following a Sept. 11 football game against Maynard Jackson High School.

The joint inquiry stemmed from a wave of viral social media posts and emails sent to FOX 5 Atlanta calling for an investigation into the claims.

What we know:

In an update sent to families and staff on Friday, Jefferson City Schools addressed claims circulating online after the game. District leaders reviewed footage from 54 stadium cameras and collected more than 50 written statements alongside Maynard Jackson High School administrators.

ORIGINAL STORY: Schools investigate racism claims after Jefferson-Jackson game

According to district officials, investigators found no evidence to support claims that Confederate flags were present, that concession workers spit on food, or that a player spit on an opponent. Administrators also stated that security footage and witness interviews yielded no evidence of racial slurs being directed at visiting band members at the gate or inside stadium restrooms.

School officials noted that an alleged altercation involving visiting band members and an adult as the band exited involved an individual not affiliated with Jefferson City Schools and is being handled by Maynard Jackson High School administrators.

Addressing allegations regarding parking arrangements, district officials clarified that all visiting team buses unload at the entrance before parking in a designated gravel lot across the street—a standard procedure applied to all opposing schools. The district added that stadium parking lots are reserved for Booster Club members, with shuttle services available at a nearby church for all overflow home and visiting fans.

The Georgia High School Association also reviewed reports from the event and determined that both schools competed with high sportsmanship and mutual respect.

Following the initial reports, Atlanta Public Schools made counseling services available to Maynard Jackson students.

What they're saying:

In a letter to families, Jefferson City Schools expressed gratitude to Maynard Jackson High School administrators and the Georgia High School Association for working collaboratively to review the allegations:

"JHS administration has worked collaboratively and extensively with the MJHS administration. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for their willingness to work alongside us to establish the facts surrounding this matter. In multiple conversations with MJHS administration, they expressed their sincere appreciation for our hospitality before, during, and after the game. Additionally, the MJHS administration acknowledged their appreciation to the JHS administration for conducting a thorough investigation," the district said.

The district also highlighted findings from the GHSA, which indicated that "both Maynard Jackson High School and Jefferson High School participated in the contest with a high level of sportsmanship and demonstrated respect for one another throughout the event."

"As a school district, we are deeply disheartened that our students, staff, families, volunteers, and community members have been subjected to vile and vicious accusations, listed here or otherwise, that are utterly unfounded. None of these claims have been substantiated and do not reflect who we are as a school district and community," the district added.

FOX 5 reached out to Atlanta Public Schools regarding the status of their investigation into the allegations and is awaiting a response.