Schools investigate racism claims after Jefferson-Jackson game

The Brief Two school districts are investigating allegations of racist behavior following Friday night's Jefferson-Maynnard Jackson football game. FOX 5 Atlanta has been tagged in social media posts and received emails alleging racial slurs, spitting and Confederate flags at the game. Atlanta Public Schools confirmed reports that Maynard Jackson band members were subjected to racist language as they were leaving the stadium.



Atlanta Public Schools and Jefferson City Schools are investigating after allegations of racist behavior surfaced following a high school football game Friday night.

What we know:

The allegations involve Maynard Jackson High School students who traveled to Jefferson High School for the Sept. 11 game.

Since the game, FOX 5 Atlanta has been tagged in social media posts and received emails from people calling for an investigation into what happened.

What people say happened

What they're saying:

The allegations go beyond what the school districts have confirmed so far.

Posts on social media claim racial slurs were directed at Maynard Jackson students and that Confederate flags were displayed or waved during the game.

There are also allegations that Maynard Jackson football players were spit on after tackles and that band members had food spit on them near the concession stand.

Some posts claim the situation became concerning enough that Maynard Jackson coaches told students not to use the restroom or walk around the stadium alone.

FOX 5 Atlanta has not independently confirmed those allegations.

APS has confirmed, however, that it received reports of racist language directed at Maynard Jackson marching band members as they were leaving Jefferson High School and loading buses after the game.

"Atlanta Public Schools and Maynard Jackson High School are deeply concerned by reports that members of our marching band were subjected to racist language while departing Jefferson High School and loading buses following Friday night's game," APS said.

The district said no students were physically harmed.

Schools looking into allegations

The other side:

Jefferson City Schools said it is aware of the concerns circulating online and is taking them seriously.

School administrators are reviewing the claims and have contacted Maynard Jackson officials to get more information and determine what should happen next.

Jefferson City Schools is aware of concerns shared on social media regarding Friday night’s athletic event. We take these concerns seriously. School administrators are reviewing the concerns and have reached out to school officials from Maynard Jackson High School to better understand what has been shared online and to determine any appropriate next steps.

The district is also offering additional counseling at Maynard Jackson beginning Sept. 14. Students can also get support through APS' Talk It Out platform.

So far, neither school district has announced any disciplinary action.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 Atlanta is currently working to find evidence of the incident and speak to anyone who may have been impacted.