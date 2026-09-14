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'Young adult' struck, killed near Lavista, North Druid Hills roads

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 14, 2026 10:54 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 10:54 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A young adult was struck and killed Monday morning in DeKalb County.
    • The crash happened near La Vista Road and North Druid Hills Road.
    • DeKalb County police are investigating and have not released the victim's identity.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A "young adult" has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened near Lavista Road and North Druid Hills Road.

DeKalb County police said officers were responding to the scene and confirmed the pedestrian died from their injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or details about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department via email. 

DeKalb CountyNews