'Young adult' struck, killed near Lavista, North Druid Hills roads

The Brief A young adult was struck and killed Monday morning in DeKalb County. The crash happened near La Vista Road and North Druid Hills Road. DeKalb County police are investigating and have not released the victim's identity.



A "young adult" has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened near Lavista Road and North Druid Hills Road.

DeKalb County police said officers were responding to the scene and confirmed the pedestrian died from their injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim's identity or details about what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.