Plains celebrates Carter as historic Atlanta church turns 92

The Brief Plains will hold a two-day celebration marking what would have been former President Jimmy Carter's 102nd birthday. Events include a free concert, trolley tours, a documentary premiere and a birthday party. Atlanta's Jackson Memorial Baptist Church is celebrating its 92nd anniversary.



Two Georgia communities are celebrating major milestones, with events planned in Plains to remember former President Jimmy Carter and an Atlanta church marking more than nine decades of service.

Plains marks Carter's 102nd birthday

What we know:

A two-day celebration in Plains will mark what would have been Carter's 102nd birthday, according to the Americus Times-Recorder.

Events begin Wednesday, Sept. 30, with a free concert at Maranatha Baptist Church, Carter's former church. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and will feature several performers.

Activities continue Thursday, Oct. 1, Carter's birthday, with free trolley tours of historic sites around Plains.

The day will also include the premiere of "Carter Country," a documentary celebrating Carter and his hometown. A birthday party on Main Street will feature cake and ice cream and live entertainment.

Jackson Memorial Baptist Church turns 92

What we know:

In Atlanta, Jackson Memorial Baptist Church is celebrating its 92nd anniversary.

Atlanta City Council member Andrea L. Boone presented a proclamation Sunday honoring the church and the Rev. Dr. Gregory A. Sutton, who has led the congregation since 1970.

The church has served generations of Atlantans and continues to provide support and a gathering place for families in the community.