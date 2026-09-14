Collins: Ossoff backed Laken Riley Act only after passage assured

The Brief Republican Mike Collins criticized Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff over his record on immigration. Collins accused Ossoff of supporting the Laken Riley Act only after its passage was assured. Early voting begins Oct. 13, with Election Day set for Nov. 3.



Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins is stepping up his attacks on Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff as Georgia's November election approaches.

During an appearance on Fox News, Collins highlighted his stance on immigration and his support for the Laken Riley Act, while criticizing Ossoff's record on the legislation.

"Either way you want to look at it, Jon Ossoff never supported it. The only time he voted for it was when it was politically convenient, because it was already going to pass," Collins said.

Ossoff ultimately voted for the Laken Riley Act.

The legislation requires federal authorities to detain certain immigrants accused of theft and other crimes and allows states to sue the federal government over some immigration enforcement decisions.

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Kemp endorses Collins

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Collins on Monday in his bid to unseat Ossoff.

Kemp praised Collins' record in business and Congress, saying the two share a commitment to putting Georgia first.

"I'm proud to endorse Mike Collins for the U.S. Senate, and I know he'll always put Georgia first," Kemp said.

Collins welcomed the endorsement, calling Kemp a friend and praising his leadership in Georgia.

What's next:

Early voting in the Senate race and other November contests, including the race for Georgia governor, begins Oct. 13.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election Day is Nov. 3.