Summer won't quit: Atlanta faces another week in the 90s

The Brief Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with some North Georgia communities reaching 96 or 97 degrees. Temperatures will remain at or above 90 degrees through the weekend, but lower humidity should bring more comfortable mornings and evenings later this week. Rain chances remain very low, with the next notable chance not arriving until Sunday.



North Georgia is starting another September week with summer refusing to loosen its grip, as temperatures Monday climb close to record territory and the hottest spots approach the upper 90s.

What we know:

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Highs will range from around 90 degrees in the North Georgia mountains to 96 or 97 degrees in some of the hottest locations.

Humidity will make it feel about 5 degrees hotter during the afternoon.

Atlanta also continues a streak of unusually warm mornings. The temperature was 73 degrees early Monday, continuing a stretch in which temperatures have not fallen below 70 degrees.

When does it cool down?

Don't expect a major drop in afternoon temperatures. Highs of 90 degrees or above are expected each day through the weekend.

The more noticeable change will be in the humidity.

Drier air arriving later in the week should make mornings and evenings much more comfortable, particularly Thursday and Friday. Some morning lows could finally fall into the 60s before temperatures quickly rebound into the 90s during the afternoon.

Clouds increase Tuesday

What's next:

Monday will be mostly sunny, dry and hot across North Georgia, although a couple of showers could come close to far northeast Georgia.

East and northeast winds will become breezier Tuesday, bringing more clouds to northeast Georgia, particularly north of Interstate 20. Areas near and west of Atlanta should see more sunshine.

The added cloud cover could keep parts of northeast Georgia out of the 90s Tuesday before brighter skies return Wednesday.

🌡️ Breakout forecast

☀️ Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 in the mountains and as hot as 96-97 elsewhere. It could feel about 5 degrees hotter because of the humidity.

🌬️ Tuesday: Breezier with more clouds, especially northeast of Atlanta and north of Interstate 20. Some areas could stay below 90.

☀️ Wednesday: Brighter skies return, but afternoon temperatures remain hot.

🍃 Thursday-Friday: Still hot during the afternoon, but noticeably lower humidity should bring more comfortable mornings and evenings, with some lows in the 60s.

🔥 Weekend: Highs remain in the 90s with mainly dry conditions.

🌦️ Sunday: A 20% chance of rain returns.