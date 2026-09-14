Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash involving motorcycle reported at Smyrna intersection

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Smyrna
Published September 14, 2026 5:51 AM EDT
Published September 14, 2026 5:51 AM EDT
Fatal motorcycle crash in Smyrna
Fatal motorcycle crash in Smyrna

Fatal motorcycle crash in Smyrna

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with another vehicle early Monday morning in the Smyrna area of Cobb County. This is a breaking news report. 

The Brief

    • A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened Monday morning in Smyrna.
    • The crash temporarily shut down Windy Hill Road at Atlanta Road.
    • Windy Hill Road reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly motorcycle crash temporarily shut down a busy Smyrna intersection Monday morning as police investigated.

What we know:

The crash happened at Windy Hill Road and Atlanta Road and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Traffic cameras showed Smyrna police and firefighters at the scene while investigators worked to determine what happened.

Road reopens

The crash forced authorities to close Windy Hill Road during the investigation, affecting early morning traffic through the area.

The road reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved or what may have led to the crash. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered at the scene by a FOX 5 Atlanta crew. 

SmyrnaCobb CountyTrafficNews