Deadly crash involving motorcycle reported at Smyrna intersection

The Brief A deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle happened Monday morning in Smyrna. The crash temporarily shut down Windy Hill Road at Atlanta Road. Windy Hill Road reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.



A deadly motorcycle crash temporarily shut down a busy Smyrna intersection Monday morning as police investigated.

What we know:

The crash happened at Windy Hill Road and Atlanta Road and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Traffic cameras showed Smyrna police and firefighters at the scene while investigators worked to determine what happened.

Road reopens

The crash forced authorities to close Windy Hill Road during the investigation, affecting early morning traffic through the area.

The road reopened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved or what may have led to the crash.