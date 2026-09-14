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SWAT search ends for gunman in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Updated September 14, 2026 9:42 AM EDT Published September 14, 2026 6:10 AM EDT
SWAT continues to looks for gunman in SW Atlanta
SWAT continues to looks for gunman in SW Atlanta

SWAT continues to looks for gunman in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police and SWAT officers are searching for a gunman in southwest Atlanta, prompting several road closures Monday morning. The search has been going on for several hours now. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police have ended their search for a gunman in southwest Atlanta Monday morning.
    • An incident reportedly happened near Hartford Avenue, with officers setting up a command post on Sylvan Road.
    • Police have not yet released details about what prompted the search or how large an area is being searched.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police and SWAT officers have ended their search for a gunman early Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The search lasted for several hours, resulting in multiple road closures in the area.

The above video report is from around 9 a.m.

The search appeared to end shortly before 9:30 a.m. 

What we know:

The police activity was centered around Sylvan Road and Hartford Avenue.

SWAT officers in tactical gear were seen searching the area as police continue looking for a gunman. Authorities have not released details about what prompted the search or identified the person they are seeking.

Several roads in the area remain were blocked as the search was underway.

Sylvan Hills Middle School in the area

Nearby Sylvan Hills Middle School is operating normally, according to Atlanta Public Schools. Officers were put on standby notice to help students get to and from the school if needed.

What's next:

Atlanta police are expected to provide additional information about the search.

EARLIER LIVE REPORT

Search for gunman near Hartford Avenue
Search for gunman near Hartford Avenue

Search for gunman near Hartford Avenue

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in southwest Atlanta Monday morning. The incident happened near Hartford Avenue, with officers setting up a command post on Sylvan Road. This is a breaking news report. 

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information gathered at the scene by a crew for FOX 5 Atlanta. The original story has been updated since publication. 

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