SWAT search ends for gunman in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police have ended their search for a gunman in southwest Atlanta Monday morning. An incident reportedly happened near Hartford Avenue, with officers setting up a command post on Sylvan Road. Police have not yet released details about what prompted the search or how large an area is being searched.



Atlanta police and SWAT officers have ended their search for a gunman early Monday morning in southwest Atlanta. The search lasted for several hours, resulting in multiple road closures in the area.

The above video report is from around 9 a.m.

The search appeared to end shortly before 9:30 a.m.

What we know:

The police activity was centered around Sylvan Road and Hartford Avenue.

SWAT officers in tactical gear were seen searching the area as police continue looking for a gunman. Authorities have not released details about what prompted the search or identified the person they are seeking.

Several roads in the area remain were blocked as the search was underway.

Sylvan Hills Middle School in the area

Nearby Sylvan Hills Middle School is operating normally, according to Atlanta Public Schools. Officers were put on standby notice to help students get to and from the school if needed.

What's next:

Atlanta police are expected to provide additional information about the search.

EARLIER LIVE REPORT

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.