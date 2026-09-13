Suspect caught after shooting at Carrollton apartment complex

The Brief Officers caught a suspect following a gunfire report at 717 Burns Road in Carrollton. Emergency crews rushed to Magnolia Lakes Apartments as detectives started gathering evidence. Authorities are keeping details limited while the investigation continues at the complex.



A suspect is in custody after a shooting took place at the Magnolia Lakes Apartments in Carrollton.

What we know:

Emergency teams answered a call of shots fired at 717 Burns Road.

When first responders arrived at the Magnolia Lakes Apartments, they detained the suspect while investigators headed to the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or what led to the gunfire.

Police ask everyone to avoid the area while detectives gather evidence.