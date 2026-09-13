Car crashes into building in Cobb County

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The Brief Firefighters and police officers responded to a vehicle collision into a Cobb County building Sunday afternoon. Emergency crews found no serious injuries at the scene on Interstate North Circle following the crash. Authorities confirmed uniformed patrol officers and emergency personnel worked together during the incident response.



Emergency crews rushed to 294 Interstate North Circle after a vehicle crashed directly into a building Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Uniformed patrol officers with the Cobb County Police Department and firefighters with Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services rushed to 294 Interstate North Circle at approximately 3:41 p.m.

First responders arrived at the scene following reports that a vehicle had struck a building.

No serious injuries were reported from the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what caused the driver to hit the structure.

Officials have also not released the identity of the driver or stated if any charges will be filed.