Lawsuit filed against police over donkey shooting, attorney says

article

The Brief A legal team filed a lawsuit against a Cedartown police officer after an officer shot a miniature donkey named HeeHaw on Aug. 30. Footage shows an angry confrontation following a Friday protest over the animal's death in Cedartown. Officers were searching for a missing child when the incident occurred in a local farm pasture.



Lawyers filed a federal lawsuit demanding $1 million from local authorities after a police officer shot and killed a family's miniature donkey in Cedartown.

What we know:

An attorney representing the owner of a miniature donkey named HeeHaw e-filed a lawsuit in federal court against Officer Trenton Ryan Garner, who they claim shot and killed the donkey on Aug. 30.

Attorney Chris McCormick also sent a $1 million legal demand to the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Board of Commissioners.

Officials have 30 days to respond before the demand expires, according to McCormick.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Elsberry Riding and Farm.

Farm owner Hannah Israel said police walked into her pasture without asking for permission while searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers claimed the donkey ran up to them braying, so they tried to tase the animal before shooting him dead.

Israel said her family had to search the dark pasture for up to 20 minutes to locate HeeHaw's body.

Israel bottle-raised HeeHaw and frequently brought the donkey to local petting zoos.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ HeeHaw (Courtesy of Hannah Israel)

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome placed the officer involved on administrative leave while command staff investigate the shooting.

The missing young girl was found safe shortly after the shooting occurred near the pasture area.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture's Law Enforcement Division is currently reviewing the case.

Tensions boiled over during a Friday protest covering the animal's death, according to Eyes on Cherokee.

Footage released by reporter Sal Insinga shows a man shouting and cursing toward the reporter while family members held him back.

Insinga said he was attacked while trying to gather statements from both sides of the controversy.

What we don't know:

Cedartown police have not released body camera footage or identified the officer placed on administrative leave in their official public statements.

Chief Newsome has not explained why officers did not direct the farm owner to the animal's body after the shooting occurred.

Federal court clerks in Rome have not yet assigned an official case number to the lawsuit.

PREVIOUS STORIES: