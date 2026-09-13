West Nile virus found in more DeKalb County mosquito traps

The Brief West Nile virus was detected in additional mosquito traps in Brookhaven and unincorporated North Decatur. DeKalb Public Health confirmed 10 traps tested positive overall, but no human cases exist in DeKalb County. County officials direct residents seeking virus information to call 404-508-7900 or check their website.



DeKalb Public Health confirmed additional mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for West Nile virus in North Decatur and Brookhaven, bringing the countywide total to 10 positive traps without any human cases.

What we know:

DeKalb Public Health received laboratory confirmation that more mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for West Nile virus.

The newly confirmed traps were stationed in North Decatur (ZIP code 30033) in unincorporated DeKalb and Brookhaven (ZIP code 30319).

Including earlier positive trap reports from Aug. 24, Aug. 18, Aug. 17 and July 22, 10 total traps tested positive in parts of the county.

Public health officials reported zero confirmed human cases of West Nile virus infection in DeKalb County.

What you can do:

Residents seeking more information about West Nile virus can contact the Environmental Health division of DeKalb Public Health at 404-508-7900.

Information is also available on the agency's official website.

RELATED