1 dead, 1 injured after crash off I-20 onto Windsor Street on-ramp

The Brief A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-20 East left a 45-year-old woman dead and a passenger injured, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said an SUV went off the highway, cleared concrete barriers, and landed on the Windsor Street SW on-ramp below. Authorities added that a 45-year-old woman was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.



One person is dead, and another is hospitalized after an SUV crashed off I-20 East near Windsor Street SW and landed on an on-ramp below early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

The crash happened on I-20 East near Windsor Street SW shortly after 1:15 a.m.

APD stated that the SUV was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway, crossed over concrete barriers protecting the Windsor Street on-ramp, and plunged onto the ramp below.

A 45-year-old woman who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle during the crash died at the scene, police said. A passenger in the SUV survived the fall and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, or whether speed, weather, or impairment played a role in the crash.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.