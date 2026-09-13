1 dead, 1 injured after crash off I-20 onto Windsor Street on-ramp
ATLANTA - One person is dead, and another is hospitalized after an SUV crashed off I-20 East near Windsor Street SW and landed on an on-ramp below early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
What we know:
The crash happened on I-20 East near Windsor Street SW shortly after 1:15 a.m.
APD stated that the SUV was traveling eastbound when it exited the roadway, crossed over concrete barriers protecting the Windsor Street on-ramp, and plunged onto the ramp below.
A 45-year-old woman who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle during the crash died at the scene, police said. A passenger in the SUV survived the fall and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, or whether speed, weather, or impairment played a role in the crash.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The Source: Details in this report came from the Atlanta Police Department.