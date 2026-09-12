Stockbridge City Council votes to remove Mayor Jayden Williams

The Brief Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams faced hours of testimony at City Hall during a hearing that could lead to his removal from office. Presiding Judge Gino Brogdon Sr. ordered Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt recused from the panel over potential bias. Following public testimony, the panel moved into an executive session to privately discuss the case and potential next steps.



The Stockbridge City Council voted Saturday evening to remove Mayor Jayden Williams for alleged misconduct.

Stockbridge mayor investigative hearing

What we know:

An investigative hearing regarding Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams resumed at City Hall after being rescheduled on Saturday. Retired Judge Gino Brogdon Sr., who presided over the hearing, allotted four hours each to the city and the mayor's legal team to present their cases.

The hearing proceeded without Councilwoman LaKeisha Gantt on the panel after Judge Brogdon ordered her recusal. The judge ruled that an email Gantt sent to the mayor and a conversation she had with his grandmother could be viewed as inappropriate.

Throughout the day, city representatives presented evidence that Williams used his municipal P-Card for personal expenses, including a haircut, food, and clothing. Williams testified that he did use the card for personal purchases, explaining that the city card looked similar to his personal card, which he eventually swapped out.

"There is a difference between inexperience, mistakes and disagreements about how something should have been handled and misconduct serious enough to remove an elected mayor or elected person who belongs," Defense Attorney Robert Kenner Jr. said.

City attorneys also questioned Williams regarding his relationship with an 18-year-old high school student and introduced hundreds of text and Instagram messages between the two. Williams acknowledged during testimony that some of the messages were explicit.

"It's the pattern that tells you exactly what Mayor Williams knew and exactly what Mayor Williams did," City Attorney Amanda Bradley said. "The card, the car, the forms, the staff, the high school student; public office is a public trust."

Following the public presentation of evidence and testimony, the panel entered an executive session to privately deliberate on the hearing. The panel then decided to formally impeach the mayor on grounds of malfeasance, misfeasance and violation of his oath of office before returning to executive session for the second time.

The council later decided to remove him as mayor after returning from the second session.

Williams is not facing criminal charges related to his alleged conduct.

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Next steps unknown

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what procedural steps will follow, including whether a special election will be triggered to fill the vacancy.