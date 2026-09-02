Stockbridge mayor decision: Councilmember won't be involved

The Brief A judge ruled City Council member Lakeisha Gantt cannot serve on the panel deciding whether Mayor Jaden Williams should be removed from office. The judge cited an email Gantt allegedly sent to Williams and her decision to contact the mayor's grandmother. The panel is expected to consider findings from an independent investigation at a Sept. 12 hearing.



A City Council member has been removed from a panel tasked with deciding whether Mayor Jaden Williams should remain in office.

What we know:

Retired Judge Gino Brogdon Sr., who is presiding over the process, ruled that Council member Lakeisha Gantt cannot participate in the panel's decision.

The ruling followed a Zoom hearing this week involving attorneys for Williams and the city.

Judge cites email, contact with mayor's grandmother

Brogdon said a threatening email Gantt allegedly sent to Williams helped tip the scales in his decision. He also pointed to Gantt's decision to contact the mayor's grandmother.

"Reaching out to his grandmother, and even said in the text to the grandmother, 'I'm taking a risk,'" Brogdon said.

The judge said that indicated Gantt understood contacting Williams' grandmother could be viewed as inappropriate and potentially have consequences.

When the panel will meet

The panel will move forward without Gantt as it considers whether Williams should be removed from office.

Members are expected to hear the findings of an independent investigation before making a decision.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

PREVIOUS STORIES