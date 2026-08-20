Stockbridge mayor denies misconduct claims as hearing sheds light on probe

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The Brief An emergency hearing was called after Mayor Jayden Williams filed a civil lawsuit challenging the Stockbridge City Council's decision to strip his administrative privileges amid an ongoing probe. Council Member LaKeisha Gantt testified that the council acted after reviewing a police report regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11th-grade male student who was 18 at the time and part of a city-affiliated mayor mentorship program. Defense attorneys cross-examined Gantt regarding emails, text messages, and social media posts where she suggested Williams resign, though Gantt maintained she could remain an impartial decision-maker during upcoming council removal proceedings.



Testimony during a civil court hearing Thursday shed light on allegations involving Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams, including allegations involving explicit text messages sent to an 18-year-old high school student.

Jayden Williams v City of Stockbridge

What we know:

Thursday's emergency court hearing stems directly from a civil lawsuit filed by Mayor Jayden Williams against the City of Stockbridge after the City Council voted in July to restrict some of his administrative mayoral privileges.

During the proceedings, Council Member LaKeisha Gantt took the stand under cross-examination and testified that the council acted out of caution to protect the city from potential legal liability.

Williams' attorneys pushed to disqualify Gantt from the case, believing she was biased against the mayor, but she testified to fight that claim.

As she testified about the investigation against the mayor, she revealed a police report in an executive session that led to the council's decision to dig deeper into the mayor's misconduct.

City's ethical concerns over texts

What they're saying:

Her testimony revealed that the council acted after receiving allegations involving an 11th-grade male student, who is 18 years old.

"We had information that Jayden had sexual misconduct with an 11th grader, and the reason his contact with that 11th grader in high school, an 11th grade male. That was due to the fact that he had a mentorship program, some type of mayor mentorship or ambassador program that the young male was a part for the City of Stockbridge. So to prevent....because it was attached to the City of Stockbridge...we could be liable. We had no choice but to act."

She told the judge she tried to address the mayor privately.

Defense attorneys questioned Gantt extensively regarding text messages, Facebook posts, and messages she sent to his grandmother suggesting Mayor Williams resign or step aside, though Gantt maintained under oath that she can remain impartial during upcoming council hearings.

No criminal charges filed

The other side:

An independent investigator was appointed to determine if Williams violated the city's code of ethics related to financial spending and alleged sexual misconduct.

Williams has denied all allegations of misconduct, maintaining that the claims are completely baseless. His legal team previously argued that the messaging took place before he was sworn into office.

The 22-year-old mayor faces no criminal charges.

Stockbridge mayor restrictions lifted

The backstory:

The hearing came just a day after the city and mayor agreed to reinstate the mayor's access to non-public areas of City Hall, but it still restricts him from using city-issued purchasing cards, fuel cards and vehicles. His access was restricted in July.

City leaders emphasized that the ongoing investigation was not sparked by political infighting or rumors, but rather by city staff who flagged unusual spending involving public funds to management and legal teams.

An outside investigator was hired to examine multiple areas, including whether a city credit card was used for personal expenses, missing purchase receipts, and potential violations of city ethics codes and state laws.

The city expanded the probe to include claims of sexual misconduct to determine whether any city rules or policies were violated during Williams' tenure. City officials noted that conducting the review does not imply guilt and is intended solely to establish the facts.

Next hearing

What's next:

There will be a hearing on Saturday, Aug. 22, where the city will vote on the outcome of the investigation and his conduct.

Lawsuit and city probe continue

What we don't know:

The city has not yet released the full final report from its independent ethics investigator.

City officials have not stated what specific administrative or legislative actions the City Council will take once the complete ethics investigation is formally delivered.