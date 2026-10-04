Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 2: Michael Harris II powers Atlanta past Los Angeles

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The Brief Atlanta held off Los Angeles 3-2 in Braves Dodgers NLDS Game 2 on Sunday to tie the playoff series. Mauricio Dubón drove in an early run before Michael Harris II tripled and doubled to power the offense. Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy hit solo home runs for Los Angeles, but Raisel Iglesias secured the save.



Atlanta built a two-run cushion against Los Angeles on Sunday behind clutch hitting from Michael Harris II during Game 2 of the NLDS.

The Braves beat the Dodgers 3-2 as the series heads to Truist Park in Atlanta.

Atlanta offense strikes early

Timeline:

Mauricio Dubón put Atlanta on the board in the first inning with an RBI infield single off Blake Snell.

Mookie Betts made a diving stop on the grounder but threw wide to first base, allowing Ronald Acuña Jr. to score from third.

Dodgers tie game with homer

Freddie Freeman leveled the score for Los Angeles in the bottom of the fourth inning by hitting a solo home run off Grant Holmes. The blast to deep right field was Freeman's second home run since the All-Star break.

Harris sparks crucial rally

Michael Harris II hit a two-out triple to the left field corner past Teoscar Hernández in the fifth inning off Kris Bubic. Harris quickly scored on a wild pitch to regain the lead for Atlanta.

Pitcher Robert Suarez struck out Hernández in the bottom of the fifth inning to escape a jam and protect the lead. In the seventh inning, Harris hit an RBI double off Edgardo Henriquez to drive in Matt Olson.

Late drama caps playoff win

Dodgers reliever Roki Sasaki induced an inning-ending double play on a grounder by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the eighth inning to avoid further damage. Max Muncy cut the deficit to 3-2 in the ninth inning with a solo home run off Didier Fuentes.

Raisel Iglesias earned the save by recording the final out, while Dylan Lee picked up the win and Kris Bubic took the loss. Both teams finished with six hits, and the victory tied the postseason series at 1-1.

When is NLDS Game 3?

What's next:

The NLDS between the Braves and the Dodgers heads to Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Game 3 is expected to start at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday on FOX, FS1, and FOX One.