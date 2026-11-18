The Brief Recent parking rule changes under a Midtown pharmacy have triggered a social media backlash. Shoppers must now navigate designated free spaces and paid spots managed by private companies. A 20-year customer owes nearly $200 after receiving a ticket and a dispute penalty.



A Midtown Atlanta resident said a recent trip to the Peachtree Street CVS cost him nearly $200.

Changes to the parking policy there have left unbeknownst regulars on the hook for big fines.

"I figured this is pretty straightforward," said Tim Cowlbeck, Midtown resident. "If you're a customer of the CVS, then you can park here. If you're not, then you have to pay."

But, the numbered spaces were paid spaces, as he found out.

What we know:

The ongoing situation has caused quite an uproar on social media.

A loudspeaker currently announces the new policies inside the garage at Peachtree Street and 6th Street.

"So it's a shame that I'm not going to be able to go to that CVS anymore, but I'm just not going to risk another parking violation," Cowlbeck said.

The backstory:

Unbeknownst to Cowlbeck, who has frequented the same store for twenty years, certain parking spots underneath the building now cost money.

He swung by the other day to pick some things up and returned to find a citation on his window.

Cowlbeck said he had his receipt and called the parking company, to no avail.

In fact, he said he was charged an additional $39.

"Now I owe $194 for a simple misunderstanding of, I thought, some very complicated parking rules," Cowlbeck said. "I will avoid going to the CVS altogether."

He thought he would be able to prove he was shopping there and get it tossed, but he was wrong.

"Here's my receipt proving that I was at CVS," Cowlbeck said. "And the response that I got was tough luck. Here's an extra fee for $39 because we had to bother with your dispute."

The other side:

"CVS doesn’t manage the parking garage under our Peachtree Street NE store," a CVS spokesperson said in a statement. "However, several parking spaces in the garage are reserved for CVS Pharmacy customers while they’re visiting CVS."

What we don't know:

Neither Elite Parking nor Parkontrol has responded to explain exactly when the paid-parking changes took effect, whether the garage's loudspeaker announcements were added before or after the recent social media uproar or why disputing a citation with a store receipt triggers an additional $39 fee.

What's next:

Cowlbeck reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office and Atlanta City Councilmember Kelsea Bond.

"Signage is posted indicating that free parking is available to customers in the unnumbered spots while they’re inside the store," the spokesperson said. "Customers with questions or concerns can contact the parking company for assistance."