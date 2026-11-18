The Brief Major tech outages disrupted airlines, banks, Microsoft tools and National Security Agency communications over the course of a week. The Trump administration said there is no evidence the service disruptions are connected or caused by cyberattacks. Cybersecurity experts told FOX 5 the back-to-back outages are highly unusual.



Widespread tech outages snarled air travel, locked customers out of major bank accounts and knocked National Security Agency communications offline, prompting cybersecurity experts to question official explanations even as the Trump administration denied any cyberattack link.

Major institutions hit by outages

What we know:

The service disruptions began Thursday when Microsoft Outlook and other company tools went down. Microsoft traced the outage to what it called "an earlier network capacity upgrade."

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide in the longest stoppage since 9/11, blaming a router upgrade. Other major institutions, including Apple, JPMorgan and United Airlines, also suffered major disruptions.

By Monday, customers across the country could not access online accounts at several major banks. Chase said a "software bug" caused its issue and stated the outage was "not cyber-related."

On Tuesday, software the National Security Agency uses for classified communications went offline. The agency called the disruption "routine maintenance."

White House denies cyberattack link

The other side:

The Trump administration said there is no information showing the recent outages are connected or the result of cyberattacks.

Officials maintain the incidents at prominent public and private institutions occurred independently.

Travelers and residents voice concern

What they're saying:

The rapid succession of outages left travelers stranded and residents questioning official explanations. Michele Williams said the disruptions are unsettling.

"It’s kind of scary. It’s a little concerning, definitely," Williams said.

Judea Antoinette said she experienced the travel chaos firsthand and began preparing for further disruptions.

"It’s very concerning. I experienced it. I had to stay in Dallas overnight and seeing it in real time and experiencing it. It was a little scary. Even now you keep hearing the news isn’t telling you the right thing, so just for myself, I went and got supplies and stocked up so we can be prepared," Antoinette said.

Cybersecurity experts question official causes

Big picture view:

Cybersecurity experts said the string of disruptions across major institutions is highly unusual and surprising, though they doubt malfunctioning or rogue artificial intelligence is to blame.

Rajiv Garg, a professor at Emory's Goizueta Business School, said he sees no public proof of a link yet, but strongly suspects a common thread.

"Currently, there is no indication, based on the information that I have read, that they are connected. My hypothesis would be that for all these large organizations or patch leading to the same disruption of service within one week, there has to be a connection. And that connection is either the misinformation or the AI used not rigorously used. I would think, because the likelihood of these organizations facing the same issue with a patch is very, very low. To my mind would be impossible in today’s time," Garg said.

Marty Puranik, president and CEO of compliance hosting company, Atlantic.Net, said cyberattacks remain a distinct possibility.

"Absolutely, absolutely it could be. At the very least, there are different ways to perform cyber attacks. They could be flooding their systems with different types of requests while they’re actually trying to find bugs. And that could create an outage. Because we’re dealing with computers that can generate thousands and thousands of connections per second whereas a human might only do one or two," Puranik said.

Unanswered questions remain over outages

What we don't know:

Authorities and affected companies have not yet released full technical details explaining how separate upgrades and software bugs occurred within days of each other.

Investigators have also not confirmed whether federal agencies are conducting a joint review of the disruptions, and the full extent of what happened is still playing out.