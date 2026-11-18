The Brief McCaysville officials lifted a boil water advisory as crews and out-of-state volunteers clear flood debris two weeks after torrential waters devastated the North Georgia tourist town. Some businesses are operating. Drug & Gun has employees at temporary desks while construction is going on around them after the store was flooded. Police Chief Michael Earley confirmed the city will host its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 5th, to bring a little joy to the community and help restore hope for residents and business owners.



Two weeks after rapid floodwaters forced mass evacuations and tore through North Georgia, the tourist town of McCaysville is clearing debris, lifting water restrictions and moving forward with plans for its Dec. 5 Christmas parade.

McCaysville flood recovery progress

What we know:

Backhoes, bobcats and dump trucks could be seen all over McCaysville alongside large dumpsters in front of homes and businesses as cleanup and construction crews work across town. Officials have officially lifted the city's boil water advisory, marking a major milestone in the recovery process.

While piles of debris remain outside damaged homes and businesses, construction is actively underway. Signs with large, bright red hearts can be seen around town as a visual sign of community support for McCaysville's recovery.

Night of the flood

The backstory:

When floodwaters rushed into the city at a rapid pace two weeks ago, dozens of people had to be rescued as homes and businesses took on heavy water. Mayor Terry Arp and Police Chief Michael Earley have worked nonstop since the night the storm hit.

"The chief and I looked at each other and we said we gotta evacuate. I went this way with one officer, he went that way. We started telling people you better get out, get out now," Arp said.

"The amount of water that was coming into our city at a rapid pace and just trying to make sure we had everybody evacuated. It was tough because we couldn't get to them, and we were just hoping they got out when they got the evacuation call," Earley said.

Local businesses and volunteers

What they're saying:

At Drug & Gun, a business operating in McCaysville since 1962, employees are welcoming customers from temporary desks while construction continues around them. Owner Hugh Rogers said 5 feet of water flooded the store, destroying much of their inventory, though staff managed to salvage several items and reopen with help from others.

"Warms your heart, there were a lot of strangers too, it's amazing, people come out, don't even know you, and helping out," Rogers said.

Organizations and church groups—including volunteers who traveled from Waco, Texas—are handing out free meals to residents and cleanup workers. Residents have also launched fundraisers, T-shirt sales and a poker tournament to raise recovery money.

"Actually, my family owns a store down here, and it was impacted by the flood, and it was completely demolished, so for me to be able to feed them with my church and to be able to pour back into the community, it means so much," said Shalah White, who distributed food alongside members of Stafford Town Church.

Unanswered recovery questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a total dollar estimate for the property damage across the city. It is too early to have a timeline for when most of the displaced businesses will permanently reopen.

McCaysville Christmas parade plans

What's next:

Since McCaysville relies heavily on tourism, Arp noted that local businesses need to resume normal operations as quickly as possible. To boost morale, city leaders decided to move forward with the town's annual holiday celebration.

"We were skeptical to try to do it, but we wanted to bring some hope back to the community, so we hope to have a big blow out for our Christmas parade Dec. 5," Police Chief Earley said.