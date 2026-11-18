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The Brief Hall County deputies are searching for Lester Eugene Sullens after he ran from a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4 p.m. near Clarks Bridge Road and Cleveland Highway. Sullens has active warrants in multiple counties, though deputies say he is not believed to pose a danger to the public.



Hall County deputies are asking residents to keep an eye out for a wanted man who ran away during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Clarks Bridge Road and Cleveland Highway when Lester Eugene Sullens ran away.

Investigators confirmed Sullens has active warrants out of multiple counties. However, the sheriff's office said he is not believed to pose a danger to the public at this time.

Deputies said Sullens is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 198 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone who sees Sullens or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released Sullens' age, which counties issued his active warrants, or what charges he faces.

Deputies also have not said what prompted the initial traffic stop or whether anyone else was inside the vehicle when Sullens ran.