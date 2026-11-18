The Brief DeKalb County Commissioner Nicole Massiah says Monday’s groundbreaking caught her and some neighbors by surprise. She added that neither she nor area residents were involved in planning the project. The $409 million, 300-bed facility will be built on the Georgia Regional Hospital Atlanta campus. It will be Georgia’s first new state psychiatric hospital in more than 60 years. State officials say more than 860 people are waiting for forensic mental health services. The new hospital will serve people in jail and defendants who need court-ordered mental health evaluations or treatment.



A DeKalb County commissioner said Monday’s groundbreaking for a new state psychiatric hospital caught her and surrounding neighbors by surprise, noting neither she nor area residents were involved in planning the facility.

DeKalb County psychiatric hospital groundbreaking

What we know:

District 3 Commissioner Nicole Massiah, who represents the community, stated she only found out about the project after seeing an update online.

"So I actually learned about it through social media," District 3 Commissioner Nicole Messiah told FOX 5.

Messiah said residents have questions about the construction timeline and what protections will be in place for patients, staff and neighbors.

"Are there going to be any disruptions that they’re going to have to endure? They want to know what’s coming into their community," Messiah said.

The backstory:

Gov. Brian Kemp and state lawmakers approved $409 million for the project earlier this year.

The 300-bed hospital will be constructed on the Georgia Regional Hospital Atlanta campus to serve people in jail and defendants awaiting court-ordered mental health evaluations or treatment.

State officials noted that more than 860 individuals are currently waiting for forensic mental health services.

The facility will be Georgia's first new state psychiatric hospital in more than 60 years.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to state officials for comment. Kaleb McMichen, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, responded with the following written statement:

"On Monday, DBHDD broke ground on the construction of a new $409 million, 300-bed forensic psychiatric hospital. The new hospital will be located on the current campus of Georgia Regional Hospital Atlanta which has operated since 1968. To be clear, this new facility will not change the current use of the 174-acre state-owned campus.

As always, we appreciate our local partners in the communities in which our five state hospital campuses are located – including DeKalb County. We were proud to welcome DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson to Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony, and we will continue to work with DeKalb officials to maintain our strong relationship."

What we don't know:

State officials have not announced an estimated completion date for the 300-bed hospital or detailed specific neighborhood protections and traffic plans during construction.