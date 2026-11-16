The Brief Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly approved $409 million earlier this year to build the new 300-bed forensic psychiatric hospital in DeKalb County. More than 860 people are currently waiting for forensic mental health services, placing additional pressure on local jails, courts and state hospitals. The project is expected to take approximately three years to complete, although state officials hope to finish sooner.



Georgia is moving forward with construction of its first new state psychiatric hospital in more than six decades, a $409 million investment aimed at addressing a growing backlog of people waiting for court-ordered mental health services.

Local perspective:

State and local leaders gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony at Georgia Regional Hospital-Atlanta, where the new 300-bed facility will be built.

The hospital will serve individuals involved in the criminal justice system who require court-ordered psychiatric evaluations, treatment or services to help restore their competency to stand trial. It will not operate as a general psychiatric hospital for the public.

Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kevin Tanner says the demand for these services continues to outpace the state’s capacity.

During Monday’s ceremony, Tanner said more than 860 people are currently waiting for forensic mental health services.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones said local sheriffs have repeatedly raised concerns about having to house people with serious mental health needs in jails that are not equipped to provide the treatment they require.

The new hospital is designed to help reduce that backlog while easing pressure on local jails, courts, and the state’s existing psychiatric hospitals.

The project also marks the first time Georgia has broken ground on a new state psychiatric hospital in more than 60 years.

What's next:

Construction is expected to take approximately three years, putting the anticipated completion around late 2029. State officials say they hope to finish sooner.

But building the hospital is only part of the challenge.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery emphasized during Monday’s ceremony that lawmakers will also need to ensure the facility has adequate funding and staffing once construction is complete.

The state is also expanding other forensic mental health services, including a new 40-bed restoration facility in Augusta, as officials work to address the growing demand for treatment.

For now, hundreds of people remain on the waiting list, and state officials say the additional hospital beds will be an important step toward getting those individuals the care they need.