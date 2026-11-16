Search underway for man after woman killed in Greene County

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The Brief Authorities arrested one man and are hunting for a second suspect after a woman was beaten, bound and killed in Greene County. Robert Eugene Williams, 58, was arrested Thursday on malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft by taking charges. Federal agents are searching for 34-year-old Leo Annaise Harvey of Athens, who faces identical charges in the Nov. 10 Lawrence Road death.



Federal agents are hunting for an Athens man and authorities have already jailed a second suspect after deputies found a woman beaten, tied up and deceased inside her Greene County home last week.

What we know:

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 1000 block of Lawrence Road around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 after the woman's son requested a welfare check.

Inside, deputies found the woman dead, and Greene County Coroner Chris Peters confirmed she had been beaten and tied up.

Authorities arrested 58-year-old Robert Eugene Williams on Thursday and booked him into the Forsyth County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He is awaiting transport to the Greene County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found dead during Greene County welfare check

Federal agents are still searching for 34-year-old Leo Annaise Harvey of Athens, the GBI said.

Both Williams and Harvey are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and theft by taking.

What we don't know:

Officials believe the victim is Regina Dozetos, though they are waiting for official autopsy results to confirm her identity.

Authorities have not released details on a possible motive or how the two suspects knew the victim.

What you can do:

Authorities warn the public not to approach Harvey and urge anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

You can also submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting the Submit Tips Online portal, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.