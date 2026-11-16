Dry, sunny stretch bringing warmer weather to North Georgia

The Brief High pressure is expected to keep North Georgia dry, with Monday’s afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures are forecast to climb near 70 by the end of the workweek. The weekend looks sunny and dry, with highs of 68 Saturday and 70 Sunday.



North Georgia is starting the week with chilly temperatures, but a dry stretch and a gradual warmup are ahead. High pressure to the north is expected to push some morning clouds south and keep rain away for the foreseeable future.

What we know:

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s — below the average high of 64. The warming trend begins around midweek, when highs are expected to reach about 65 before moving closer to 70 near the end of the workweek.

The weekend forecast looks especially pleasant for travel across North Georgia ahead of Thanksgiving. Sunshine and dry weather are expected, with highs of 68 Saturday and 70 Sunday. The pleasant pattern could continue into part of next week.

Atlanta reached 32 degrees Sunday, its coldest temperature since mid-March. Frost and freezing temperatures are still possible, especially in the mountains. Blairsville could see frost or a freeze over the next couple of mornings, with a low near 29 degrees in Blue Ridge. Temperatures are expected to move out of frost and freeze territory across the region starting midweek.

Frost advisories and freeze warnings are no longer expected this season because the growing season has ended. That does not mean frost or freezing temperatures are over; it means they are no longer needed to address agricultural impacts.

This week’s forecast

🌤️ Monday: Mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

🧥 Tuesday: Chilly mornings continue, especially in the mountains; frost or a freeze remains possible there.

🌡️ Midweek: A warmup begins, with highs reaching about 65.

☀️ Late week: Highs climb closer to 70 as dry weather continues.

🌞 Weekend: Sunshine and dry conditions, with highs near 68 Saturday and 70 Sunday.