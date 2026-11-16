Briefs: Powder Springs cleanup, fundraisers, robotaxis in NW Atlanta

The Brief Young volunteers cleaned up in Powder Springs with support from city leaders. A Lawrenceville 5K raised money for the legal expenses of two brothers in ICE detention. Zoox is testing driverless robotaxis in parts of northwest Atlanta.



Metro Atlanta saw a mix of community service, fundraising and new technology over the weekend, with volunteers cleaning up in Powder Springs, events supporting people with lupus and two brothers in ICE detention, and Zoox testing driverless robotaxis in northwest Atlanta.

Powder Springs volunteers clean up

What we know:

Young volunteers with the World Mission Society Church of God joined a cleanup effort in Powder Springs over the weekend. Organizers said the event focused on environmental protection, youth volunteering and community involvement. The effort had support from the mayor and City Council members.

Walk to End Lupus Now held at The Battery

What we know:

People gathered at The Battery Atlanta on Saturday for the Walk to End Lupus Now. The event raises money for the Lupus Foundation of America’s research, support and education programs, and brings together people affected by the disease. FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Alex Whittler served as emcee.

Lawrenceville 5K supports brothers in ICE detention

What we know:

A community 5K at Alexander Park in Lawrenceville raised money for the legal expenses of 19-year-old twin brothers who are in ICE detention. Family members say the brothers were detained during a traffic stop while driving back to college in Alabama. They say the twins came to the United States at 14, have valid work permits and attended Archer High School in Gwinnett County, where they played soccer.

A family member said they are hoping the brothers will be granted bond, calling them good students with scholarships.

Zoox tests driverless robotaxis in Atlanta

What we know:

Zoox has begun testing its driverless robotaxis in parts of northwest Atlanta, including Atlantic Station, Woodward and Home Park. For now, rides are limited to employees, family members and friends; a public waitlist is expected in the coming months. The vehicles have no steering wheel or driver’s seat and can carry up to four passengers.