Atlanta airport disruptions ease after weekend of delays
ATLANTA - Flight disruptions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport eased Monday morning after a weekend of widespread cancellations and delays tied to a ground stop that began Friday afternoon.
What we know:
As of Monday morning, eight flights had been canceled at the airport: two departing from Atlanta and six arriving. Another 34 flights were delayed, including 11 departures and 23 arrivals, according to FlightAware.
That was a sharp improvement from Sunday, when 136 flights were canceled and more than 850 were delayed. Saturday was worse, with more than 600 cancellations and about 800 delays.
The disruptions followed a ground stop that lasted several hours Friday afternoon and evening. The Transportation Department blamed it on routine maintenance at an FAA facility. The pause brought air traffic to a halt, and airlines have been working to reposition planes, crews and gates since then.
What they're saying:
One passenger said the experience was frustrating, particularly after multiple gate changes and long walks through the airport. "I’m grateful that it was not a terrorist issue," the traveler said. "Very frustrating, especially when you pay money, change doors about three times, miles and miles of walking."
Delta extended its change-fee waiver through Monday. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- How the nationwide ground stop canceled a rock and roll dream
- 622 flights canceled Saturday at Atlanta Airport after FAA ground stop
- Delta resumes departures after FAA ground stop, warns of slow reset
- Why you should never cancel your own flight during an airline ground stop
- Live updates: FAA says nationwide ground stop due to 'temporary telecommunications outage'