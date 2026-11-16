Atlanta airport disruptions ease after weekend of delays

The Brief Eight flights were canceled and 34 delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Monday morning. The airport saw more than 600 cancellations Saturday and 136 Sunday. The disruptions followed a Friday ground stop blamed on routine maintenance at an FAA facility.



Flight disruptions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport eased Monday morning after a weekend of widespread cancellations and delays tied to a ground stop that began Friday afternoon.

What we know:

As of Monday morning, eight flights had been canceled at the airport: two departing from Atlanta and six arriving. Another 34 flights were delayed, including 11 departures and 23 arrivals, according to FlightAware.

That was a sharp improvement from Sunday, when 136 flights were canceled and more than 850 were delayed. Saturday was worse, with more than 600 cancellations and about 800 delays.

The disruptions followed a ground stop that lasted several hours Friday afternoon and evening. The Transportation Department blamed it on routine maintenance at an FAA facility. The pause brought air traffic to a halt, and airlines have been working to reposition planes, crews and gates since then.

What they're saying:

One passenger said the experience was frustrating, particularly after multiple gate changes and long walks through the airport. "I’m grateful that it was not a terrorist issue," the traveler said. "Very frustrating, especially when you pay money, change doors about three times, miles and miles of walking."

Delta extended its change-fee waiver through Monday. The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

PREVIOUS STORIES