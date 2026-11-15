Deputy shoots, kills armed person in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting involving Walton County deputies left one person dead Sunday morning after law enforcement responded to a reported temporary protective order violation at a home on Dry Pond Road.
What we know:
Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1725 Dry Pond Road around 11:17 a.m. Sunday following a report of a temporary protective order violation, according to the sheriff's office.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies encountered an armed person, which led to a deputy shooting that individual.
The person died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
Officials confirmed that all Walton County sheriff's deputies involved in the incident are safe.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died or specified what led up to the gunfire.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release posted to Facebook by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which provided the initial timeline and status of the deputies involved.