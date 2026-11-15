Deputy shoots, kills armed person in Walton County

The Brief A Walton County deputy shot and killed an armed person during a Sunday morning confrontation at a home on Dry Pond Road. Deputies originally responded to the 1700 block of Dry Pond Road around 11:17 a.m. to investigate a reported temporary protective order violation. All Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are safe, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now leading the inquiry.



A shooting involving Walton County deputies left one person dead Sunday morning after law enforcement responded to a reported temporary protective order violation at a home on Dry Pond Road.

What we know:

Deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1725 Dry Pond Road around 11:17 a.m. Sunday following a report of a temporary protective order violation, according to the sheriff's office.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies encountered an armed person, which led to a deputy shooting that individual.

The person died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Officials confirmed that all Walton County sheriff's deputies involved in the incident are safe.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the person who died or specified what led up to the gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, according to the sheriff's office.