Man survives after shots fired into DeKalb County home Saturday
DeKalb County police are investigating after a someone shot into a home on Colonial Way on November 14, 2026. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering after someone fired shots into a DeKalb County home with multiple people inside Saturday night.
What we know:
DeKalb County police responded to the reported shooting in the 3000 block of Colonial Way around 9:21 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said someone fired into the home while multiple people were inside before leaving the scene.
Emergency crews took one man to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
What we don't know:
DeKalb County police have not released information about who fired the shots or what led up to the gunfire.
What you can do:
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from DeKalb County Police, who released preliminary details regarding the shooting investigation.