Man survives after shots fired into DeKalb County home Saturday

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DeKalb County police are investigating after a someone shot into a home on Colonial Way on November 14, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief One man was hospitalized after someone fired into a DeKalb County home on the 3000 block of Colonial Way. DeKalb County police responded to the shooting around 9:21 p.m. Saturday while multiple people were inside. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect and are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip.



A man is recovering after someone fired shots into a DeKalb County home with multiple people inside Saturday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police responded to the reported shooting in the 3000 block of Colonial Way around 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said someone fired into the home while multiple people were inside before leaving the scene.

Emergency crews took one man to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police have not released information about who fired the shots or what led up to the gunfire.

What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.