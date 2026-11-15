'Young man' dies in domestic shooting, DeKalb County police say

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 4400 block of Lincoln Jones Road following a domestic fight Saturday evening. Officers found a young man dead from a gunshot wound at the scene around 5:56 p.m. Investigators have not made any arrests and are asking the public for anonymous tips as the search for answers continues.



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after officers found a young man shot to death in the 4400 block of Lincoln Jones Road Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Lincoln Jones Road around 5:56 p.m. Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a young man who had died from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation indicates a domestic situation escalated into a fight before the victim was shot, police said.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting, according to investigators.

Police have not released the name of the young man or details regarding a suspect.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward while the investigation remains ongoing.

Tipsters can submit details anonymously through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their tip, according to police.