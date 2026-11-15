'Young man' dies in domestic shooting, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after officers found a young man shot to death in the 4400 block of Lincoln Jones Road Saturday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Lincoln Jones Road around 5:56 p.m. Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
When police arrived at the scene, they located a young man who had died from a gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation indicates a domestic situation escalated into a fight before the victim was shot, police said.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting, according to investigators.
Police have not released the name of the young man or details regarding a suspect.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward while the investigation remains ongoing.
Tipsters can submit details anonymously through the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by their tip, according to police.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, which released preliminary details regarding the shooting investigation and tip line.