Late-night gunfire in southeast Atlanta leaves bystander hurt

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The Brief A 63-year-old bystander was shot multiple times late Saturday night following a fight on Moreland Avenue SE in Atlanta. Investigators say the gunfire erupted around 11:15 p.m. after a physical altercation broke out between a suspect and a security employee. Police arrested 46-year-old Alston Mitchell on aggravated assault and property damage charges after he ran from the scene and later surrendered.



A 63-year-old bystander is in the hospital after gunfire erupted during a fight between a suspect and a security guard late Saturday night on Moreland Avenue SE in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot at 381 Moreland Ave. SE around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Arriving officers found a 63-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, investigators said.

Preliminary findings indicate that a verbal and physical altercation between a security employee at the location and a man escalated into gunfire.

The security employee was not hit by the gunfire, according to police.

Investigators noted that the wounded 63-year-old man appears to have been an uninvolved bystander.

The suspect initially ran from the scene after the shots were fired, according to police.

He later returned to the area and surrendered to officers.

Police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Alston Mitchell.

Officers charged Mitchell with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of criminal damage to property.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what sparked the initial verbal and physical altercation between Mitchell and the security employee.