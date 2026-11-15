Driver dies after hitting concrete median on I-285 W in Clayton

The Brief One person died Sunday morning after losing control of their vehicle and slamming into a concrete barrier on Interstate 285 West in Clayton County. Police say the driver clipped another car while trying to pass near Riverdale Road before hitting the median around 4:34 a.m. The people inside the second vehicle walked away unhurt, while investigators continue working to notify the deceased driver's family.



A driver died early Sunday morning after clipping another car and crashing into a concrete median barrier on Interstate 285 West in Clayton County.

What we know:

Clayton County police officers rushed to the wreck on Interstate 285 West near Riverdale Road around 4:34 a.m. Sunday, according to the police department.

Investigators found a vehicle wedged against the concrete median barrier with an unresponsive driver inside, who died at the scene.

Preliminary findings show the driver hit another vehicle while trying to pass, causing them to lose control and slam into the wall, police said.

Nobody inside the second vehicle suffered any injuries in the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the name of the driver who died, as officers are still working to notify the victim's next of kin.

Police have also not shared what specific circumstances led up to the passing maneuver or if any charges will be filed.