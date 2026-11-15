Atlanta man sends surgical gear, generators to Ukraine war front

The Brief Atlanta founder Emory Morsberger has delivered $6 million in donated supplies to Ukraine through his local nonprofit, Helping Ukraine US. The organization supplies hospitals and orphanages with critical surgical equipment, breathing machines, water purification systems and generators. Morsberger plans to continue his humanitarian trips to the front lines until the war ends.



An Atlanta man has spent the past several years traveling to Ukraine to deliver $6 million in lifesaving medical supplies and equipment to communities battered by war.

What we know:

Emory Morsberger has traveled back and forth to Ukraine since June 2022 after feeling called to act when the war began.

Following his first mission escorting a shipment of medical supplies, he launched Helping Ukraine US in Atlanta to raise funds for Ukrainians in need.

Helping Ukraine US has sent $6 million in donated supplies directly to Ukrainians who need it most, according to Morsberger.

The aid includes surgical drills, incubators, breathing equipment, water purification systems and generators for hospitals and orphanages.

What they're saying:

Morsberger explained that his work started with a simple prayer and an immediate leap into action.

"I basically said I would like to do something to help them and prayed about it and ended up on [a] mission escorting [a] shipment of medical supplies to Ukraine in June of 2022," he said.

As donations grew, the nonprofit shifted from basic medical gear to vital infrastructure for hospitals and orphanages.

"We started buying medical supplies, including surgical drills, incubators, breathing equipment, and then grew into water purification equipment [and] generators for hospitals and orphanages," Morsberger said.

He emphasized that the equipment is actively preventing amputations and saving lives along the war front.

"We are helping a lot of people; we have saved thousands of lives; we have saved thousands of arms and legs from being amputated with the surgical equipment we are sending. We have made life more livable for hundreds of thousands of people on the warfront," he said.

During his visits, Morsberger said he found deep gratitude and shared values among the Ukrainian people.

"Those people in Ukraine... they are a lot like us, and they are hardworking, honest, they treat people right, [and] they want their freedom," he said.

What's next:

Morsberger plans to continue supporting Ukraine until the conflict concludes, expressing optimism about the country's future.

"I see Ukraine winning. I see Ukraine either taking lines that are there in a ceasefire or continuing [to] push Russia out of [eastern] Ukraine," he said.

What we don't know:

Morsberger did not specify the exact number of humanitarian trips he has taken to Ukraine since 2022 or detail the nonprofit's upcoming delivery schedule.