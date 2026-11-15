Free healthcare training opens for some Atlanta Beltline residents

The Brief Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Technical College launched a free healthcare workforce training program for Southwest and Westside residents. The 12-month pilot will serve over 100 people across six high-demand medical certifications, backed by Kaiser Permanente. Enrollment is open now for the first cohorts, though officials have not shared the specific registration deadline.



Southwest and Westside residents can now apply for free, fast-track medical career training through a new partnership between Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Technical College announced Friday.

What we know:

Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Technical College teamed up to launch the Healthcare Workforce Pilot Program, according to a release.

With philanthropic backing from Kaiser Permanente, the 12-month initiative aims to connect more than 100 Southwest and Westside Beltline residents with living-wage jobs.

The program aligns with employer demand and is part of the Beltline’s broader strategy to create quality jobs in growing sectors like healthcare and greenspace.

Enrollment for the first training cohorts is open now at no cost to eligible residents.

To see the program interest form, click here.

By the numbers:

Participants will receive technical instruction in six high-demand healthcare certifications over the 12-month pilot period:

Nurse Aide Fast Track

Fundamentals of Medical Assisting

Phlebotomy Technician Fast Track

Patient Care Technician/Assistant

Pharmacy Technician

Patient Account Specialist

Beyond classroom instruction, students get academic success coaching and workplace readiness training, the release stated.

The program also provides wraparound support—including child care, transportation assistance, tuition support and financial aid consultations—to remove barriers to finishing the courses.

What you can do:

Eligible Southwest and Westside Beltline residents interested in starting a healthcare career can attend one of Atlanta Technical College’s information sessions to learn more about the program and how to register.