Free healthcare training opens for some Atlanta Beltline residents
ATLANTA - Southwest and Westside residents can now apply for free, fast-track medical career training through a new partnership between Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Technical College announced Friday.
What we know:
Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and Atlanta Technical College teamed up to launch the Healthcare Workforce Pilot Program, according to a release.
With philanthropic backing from Kaiser Permanente, the 12-month initiative aims to connect more than 100 Southwest and Westside Beltline residents with living-wage jobs.
The program aligns with employer demand and is part of the Beltline’s broader strategy to create quality jobs in growing sectors like healthcare and greenspace.
Enrollment for the first training cohorts is open now at no cost to eligible residents.
To see the program interest form, click here.
By the numbers:
Participants will receive technical instruction in six high-demand healthcare certifications over the 12-month pilot period:
- Nurse Aide Fast Track
- Fundamentals of Medical Assisting
- Phlebotomy Technician Fast Track
- Patient Care Technician/Assistant
- Pharmacy Technician
- Patient Account Specialist
Beyond classroom instruction, students get academic success coaching and workplace readiness training, the release stated.
The program also provides wraparound support—including child care, transportation assistance, tuition support and financial aid consultations—to remove barriers to finishing the courses.
What you can do:
Eligible Southwest and Westside Beltline residents interested in starting a healthcare career can attend one of Atlanta Technical College’s information sessions to learn more about the program and how to register.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a press release issued by Atlanta Beltline, Inc. and distributed by Carolyn McNally of Tobin Ink, who provided details on the partnership, certification tracks and enrollment status.