3 teens charged with felony murder in Powder Springs shooting

The Brief Three teenagers face adult felony murder and aggravated assault charges after the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Powder Springs. Police responded to the 3400 block of Mustang Drive on Oct. 30, where British Hart died from a gunshot wound despite lifesaving efforts. Investigators arrested two additional teens following the initial arrest of a 15-year-old boy, and all three remain held without bond.



Three teenagers are being charged as adults with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Oct. 30 shooting death of 18-year-old British Hart in Powder Springs.

What we know:

Powder Springs police officers rushed to the 3400 block of Mustang Drive around 9:42 p.m. on Oct. 30 after receiving a report of a person shot, according to the department.

Officers found Hart, a Powder Springs resident, suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures at the scene, but Hart died from his injuries.

Authorities confirmed that his next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY: 15-year-old accused of murder in Cobb shooting on Mustang Drive

Following the shooting, the Powder Springs Police Department requested that the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit take over the investigation.

Detectives initially identified and arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting.

As the investigation progressed, detectives arrested two additional suspects: 17-year-old Marcus Deyunte Woodruff of Marietta and a 16-year-old boy from Atlanta.

All three teens are charged as adults with felony murder and aggravated assault.

What's next:

Woodruff is currently being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to police.

Both the 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys are being held without bond at the Marietta Regional Youth Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the 15-year-old and 16-year-old suspects, nor have they confirmed what led up to the shooting.

Investigators also have not specified when the two additional arrests occurred.