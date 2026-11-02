15-year-old accused of murder in Cobb shooting on Mustang Drive

The Brief Cobb County police charged a 15-year-old as an adult with felony murder following a deadly shooting in Powder Springs. Officers found 18-year-old British Hart shot Friday night on Mustang Drive before he died from his injuries. The teen suspect remains held without bond at the Cobb County Youth Detention Center while the investigation continues



A 15-year-old faces a murder charge as an adult after police said he shot and killed 18-year-old British Hart late Friday night in Powder Springs.

What we know:

Powder Springs police officers rushed to the 3400 block of Mustang Drive at around 9:42 p.m. Friday after dispatchers received a call reporting that someone had been shot.

When emergency crews arrived at the neighborhood, they found Hart suffering from a bullet wound and immediately attempted lifesaving measures.

Hart succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and authorities notified his next of kin shortly after.

Following the deadly shooting, the Powder Springs Police Department asked the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit to take over the homicide investigation.

Detectives identified and arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him as an adult with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Authorities booked the teenager into the Cobb County Youth Detention Center, where he remains held without bond.

The Major Crimes Unit confirmed that the homicide probe remains active and ongoing.

Detectives urge anyone who has information regarding case No. 26070959 to call Cobb County police at 770-499-3945.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the teenager's identity or revealed a possible motive leading up to the gunfire.

Investigators have not said whether the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the encounter.