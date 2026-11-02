More than 2.8M Georgians vote early; big turnout expected Tuesday
ATLANTA - More than 2.8 million Georgians voted early, setting a record for the state’s early voting period, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said ahead of Election Day.
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Officials expected another large number of voters to cast ballots in person. Polls were scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, with several closely watched statewide races on the ballot.
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Raffensperger also said efforts were underway to ensure a safe and secure election. He said Republican and Democratic party observers, the Carter Center, the U.S. Justice Department and other organizations and individuals would observe the process.
Additionally, Raffensperger said the state has a process for election observers and emphasized the importance of transparency. Voters and observers will be watching how quickly ballots are counted and results reported after polls close.