2 Georgia Powerball tickets win a combined $1.05M
ATLANTA - Two Georgia tickets won a combined $1.05 million in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing, according to Georgia Lottery.
What we know:
One ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to win $1 million; another matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with Powerball 20.
The $1 million ticket was sold at Commerce C Store on Atlanta Highway in Loganville. The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Circle M on Jot Em Down Road in Cumming.
Georgia had other notable Powerball winners in recent drawings.
A Dawsonville Kroger sold a $1 million ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing, and a Lawrenceville resident won $50,000 with an online ticket. A Columbus ticket also won $50,000 in the Oct. 28 drawing.
Jackpots reach $1.275 billion
No ticket won the Oct. 31 Powerball jackpot. The next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Monday, had an estimated jackpot of $793 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $482 million for Tuesday’s drawing, bringing the combined total to $1.275 billion.
RELATED: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reach a combined $1.275 billion
The most recent Mega Millions jackpot was an $800 million prize won by a Florida player on July 28. A player in Illinois won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.4 billion, on Aug. 12. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 290.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.
Georgia lottery spending
Dig deeper:
A recent LendingTree analysis of 2024 data ranked Georgia fifth in per-person lottery spending. Georgians spent an average of $500 per person, totaling about $5.66 billion; 67.1% of that spending was returned to players as prizes, according to the analysis.