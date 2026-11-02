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2 Georgia Powerball tickets win a combined $1.05M

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Lottery
Published November 2, 2026 12:10 PM EST
Published November 2, 2026 12:10 PM EST
article

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The Brief

    • Georgia tickets won $1 million and $50,000 in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing, for a combined $1.05 million.
    • The $1 million ticket matched all five white-ball numbers; the $50,000 ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The ticket locations have not been identified.
    • No ticket won the Powerball jackpot, and the combined estimated Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reached $1.275 billion.

ATLANTA - Two Georgia tickets won a combined $1.05 million in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing, according to Georgia Lottery

What we know:

One ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to win $1 million; another matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with Powerball 20. 

The $1 million ticket was sold at Commerce C Store on Atlanta Highway in Loganville. The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Circle M on Jot Em Down Road in Cumming. 

Georgia had other notable Powerball winners in recent drawings. 

A Dawsonville Kroger sold a $1 million ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing, and a Lawrenceville resident won $50,000 with an online ticket. A Columbus ticket also won $50,000 in the Oct. 28 drawing. 

Jackpots reach $1.275 billion

No ticket won the Oct. 31 Powerball jackpot. The next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Monday, had an estimated jackpot of $793 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $482 million for Tuesday’s drawing, bringing the combined total to $1.275 billion.

RELATED: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reach a combined $1.275 billion

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot was an $800 million prize won by a Florida player on July 28. A player in Illinois won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.4 billion, on Aug. 12. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 290.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball. 

Georgia lottery spending

Dig deeper:

A recent LendingTree analysis of 2024 data ranked Georgia fifth in per-person lottery spending. Georgians spent an average of $500 per person, totaling about $5.66 billion; 67.1% of that spending was returned to players as prizes, according to the analysis. 

The Source

  • Information for the above came from Georgia Lottery. 

 

 

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