2 Georgia Powerball tickets win a combined $1.05M

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The Brief Georgia tickets won $1 million and $50,000 in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing, for a combined $1.05 million. The $1 million ticket matched all five white-ball numbers; the $50,000 ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The ticket locations have not been identified. No ticket won the Powerball jackpot, and the combined estimated Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reached $1.275 billion.



Two Georgia tickets won a combined $1.05 million in the Oct. 31 Powerball drawing, according to Georgia Lottery.

What we know:

One ticket matched all five white-ball numbers to win $1 million; another matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with Powerball 20.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Commerce C Store on Atlanta Highway in Loganville. The $50,000 ticket was sold at the Circle M on Jot Em Down Road in Cumming.

Georgia had other notable Powerball winners in recent drawings.

A Dawsonville Kroger sold a $1 million ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing, and a Lawrenceville resident won $50,000 with an online ticket. A Columbus ticket also won $50,000 in the Oct. 28 drawing.

Jackpots reach $1.275 billion

No ticket won the Oct. 31 Powerball jackpot. The next Powerball drawing, scheduled for Monday, had an estimated jackpot of $793 million. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated at $482 million for Tuesday’s drawing, bringing the combined total to $1.275 billion.

RELATED: Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reach a combined $1.275 billion

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot was an $800 million prize won by a Florida player on July 28. A player in Illinois won the last Powerball jackpot, worth $1.4 billion, on Aug. 12. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 290.5 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.

Georgia lottery spending

Dig deeper:

A recent LendingTree analysis of 2024 data ranked Georgia fifth in per-person lottery spending. Georgians spent an average of $500 per person, totaling about $5.66 billion; 67.1% of that spending was returned to players as prizes, according to the analysis.